Vince Young announces Titans' second-round pick, butchers Harold Landry's name

It wasn’t exactly Steve Harvey announcing the wrong Miss Universe or Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty combining to give “La La Land” the Oscar when that was wrong, but Vince Young had a bit of a viral moment at the podium on Friday at the NFL draft.

The NFL has former players announce second-day draft picks for teams they played for, and Vince Young got to read the Tennessee Titans’ pick. The Titans took one of the better known prospects who slipped to the second round: Boston College defensive end Harold Landry. Fairly common name. Not too tough to pronounce.

But somehow, Young butchered Landry’s first name. Young read the pick as “Honor Landry,” and hopefully that’s the start of a new nickname for the newest Titans pass rusher. Not only did Young say “Honor” once, he glanced back at the card and doubled down on the “Honor Landry” announcement. Cue the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme song.

Imagine being Landry in this situation. He probably thought he’d go in the first round, because many experts predicted that in mock drafts. He didn’t get picked Thursday, and that was presumably disappointing, but it’s still an incredible moment to be drafted at all in the NFL. And when it was his moment, after a long wait, Young turned his first name into “Honor.”

About the only good news for Landry was it was really him the Titans were selecting, not “Moonlight.”

