Vince Taps NewStore for In-store Omnichannel Platform

Vince, which is one of three brands owned by Vince Holding Corp., has tapped NewStore for its “in-store shopping experience” platform. The omnichannel solution includes mobile POS, inventory management and store fulfillment, as well as clienteling capabilities.

The rollout of the platform will be at the brand’s 68 stores in the U.S. Terms of the solution rollout were not disclosed. NewStore said in a statement that Vince “also offers a branded NewStore Consumer App, which is fully integrated into the NewStore platform. This launch makes Vince the latest customer to leverage the full NewStore Omnichannel Platform.”

It is expected that Vince Holdings Corp. will also launch the omnichannel solution at its Rebecca Taylor stores at some point.

Jack Schwefel, chief executive officer of Vince Holding Corp., said most retailers “patch together various point solutions to create the illusion of omnichannel. Until NewStore, I hadn’t seen a platform that matched the expectations I had for our brands’ in-store and mobile experiences.”

The brand noted that it prides itself “on creating elevated yet understated pieces for everyday, effortless style” and offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear footwear and accessories via 51 retail stores and 18 outlet stores as well as through an e-commerce site and a subscription service.

“With NewStore, Vince has unified its physical and digital channels, improving the customer experience and creating a level of service consumers have come to expect from a luxury fashion brand,” the company said in a statement.

Schwefel said NewStore has “played an important role in transforming Vince’s retail operations because it allows us to bring the personalization and connectedness of e-commerce to our stores. We look forward to rolling out NewStore with Rebecca Taylor in the future.”

Looking at the omnichannel capabilities, Vince sales associates can fulfill orders using their iPhone. NewStore also allows the brand to offer buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) and endless aisle features, which NewStore said creates “a more convenient shopping experience for [Vince] customers.”

“All of these capabilities are made possible by a pre-built integration between NewStore and Salesforce Commerce Cloud,” NewStore said. “By unifying customer, order and inventory data across its in-store and online systems, Vince benefits from real-time visibility regardless of where and how a purchase is made.”

Stephan Schambach, founder and CEO of NewStore, said Vince is “one of the few brands that have turned brick-and-mortar shopping into a fully app-powered, digitally connected retail experience. Not only for its associates, but for the consumer as well.”

Schambach said by rolling out the full NewStore platform, “Vince has set the standard for modern retailers, offering a rich, elegant shopping experience wherever consumers interact with the brand.”

