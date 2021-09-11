Vince creative director Caroline Belhumeur is feeling nostalgic this season, musing on childhood memories in the summer and artist Baya Mahieddine, who inspired Picasso. That sentimental feeling of sun-drenched colors and a relaxed beachy fluid energy is right in line with how the Vince customer dresses today.

The look: An easy summer refined wardrobe with the addition of saturated colors, orange, green, blues, violet and a mix of technical details — like rope and ties that help create unique shapes to each wearer.

More from WWD

Quote of note: “We are playing with larger portions on the bottom, slimmer waists,” Belhumeur said of her hourglass proportions. “It’s really very flattering.”

Key pieces: Little leather jackets, tiered skirts, ribbed sweaters, open backs on light dresses, crochet knits, like cardigans and bra tops and bikini bottoms, mohair sweaters for early spring, updates to their trench with a fuller sleeve along the hourglass theme.

The takeaway: An injection of color opens up the Vince world a bit more, creating a vibrant next chapter.

Launch Gallery: Vince RTW Spring 2022

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.