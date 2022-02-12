Vince RTW Fall 2022

Thomas Waller
Vince’s creative director Caroline Belhumeur fondly looks to art and architecture for inspiration, and fall sees her muse on the famed La Colombe d’Or, the restaurant in Provence where Pablo Picasso, Fernand Léger, Henri Matisse, and Alexander Calder once exchanged their work for meals and shelter.

The Look: Belhumeur channeled the line and colors of iconic artists into a fall offering full of Vince staples with bursts of bright color anchored in textured neutrals.

Quote of note: “It’s colors that feel very rich and inviting— but we bookend them with our neutrals, making both feel fresh,” Belhumeur explained of her palette.

Key Pieces: Coat and skirt pairing, undulating lined color-blocked dresses, silk shirting with jewelry like buttons, floral print dresses, butter soft leather outerwear, faux shearling blazer, a variety cable knits, wool blend suits with some structure, slip skirts, mohair sweater pieces, teddybear knits, a mix of velvet separates.

The Takeaway: Belhumeur has opened up the Vince world a bit, taking the brand’s classics — suiting, cocoon like outwear— and breathing new life into them with brighter hues, next to Vince’s DNA of textured neutrals.

