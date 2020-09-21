Vince Offers Extended Sizing for Fall

Vince, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Vince Holding Corp., is broadening its offering with an extended sizing collection. It will feature a range of Vince essentials and assorted styles from the fall 2020 season in sizes 18 to 24 today on Vince.com and at select retail partners later this fall.

On the company’s second-quarter earnings call last week, David Stefko, interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer, noted that Vince would launch extended sizes for the first time this month and that styles of extended sizes will be priced the same as those in regular sizes.

The extended sizing collection will sit alongside the brand’s full ready-to-wear assortment, available in sizes 00 to 16. While the first delivery of extended sizing will focus primarily on luxury essentials, additional fashion styles are slated for delivery in early 2021.

“It is quite exciting to take this important step forward for Vince in developing a more inclusive line, and with it, a more inclusive community,” said Caroline Belhumeur, creative director of Vince.

The extended sizing will feature a range of luxury essentials, including cashmere sweaters, satin dresses and silk blouses, along with classic pima cotton Ts. The initiation assortment will range from $80 for T-shirts and $295 for silk blouses to $375 for cashmere blend sweaters and $895 for outerwear.

“We identified this as an underserved market some time ago and have been working diligently over the past year to create the absolute best product available at this price point,” said Marie Fogel, senior vice president, merchandising, product development and production.

In addition to product expansion, Vince also looks to expand distribution. On the earnings call, as reported, Stefko said that Vince was returning to Bloomingdale’s after a three-year absence. “We relaunched a few weeks ago on bloomingdales.com and in select Bloomingdale’s stores, under 10. Neiman’s and Nordstrom have reduced their number of stores, so to expand our distribution we went back to Bloomingdale’s. We are open to further distribution,” possibly with other retailers, Stefko said.

