Vince McMahon Aims to Return as WWE Executive Chairman amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller/Getty

Vince McMahon is looking to return as WWE Executive Chairman of the Board nearly six months after he voluntarily stepped down from his position amid allegations he paid a former employee $3 million to hide their affair.

On Thursday, the former WWE executive confirmed his desire to return to his role, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

According to a press statement issued by Vince, he first expressed a desire to return to his role in December by sending two letters to the WWE's Board of Directors. Following his most recent letter on Dec. 31, Vince announced his desire for reelection and the inclusion of Michelle Wilson and George Barrios — former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members.

"WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms," Vince said in a statement.

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Vince McMahon

RELATED: Vince McMahon, 76, Steps Down as WWE CEO During Sexual Misconduct Investigation

"The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives," he added. "My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder."

WWE did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: The Women's Evolution in the WWE and What It Means for Ronda Rousey to Join the Team

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, took over as interim co-CEO and Chairwoman in July, Vince expressed that the changes to the board would allow "unified decision making through the company's upcoming media rights negotiations and a parallel full review of the company's strategic alternatives."

Story continues

"Ms. Wilson and Mr. Barrios are highly qualified directors whose professional experience positions them well to help the company achieve the best possible outcomes in both initiatives," Vince added in his statement.

According to Forbes, the WWE's current deal with Fox is set to come to an end in 2024.

According to The Wall Street Journal, an investigation by the company began in April of last year after the board received an anonymous email notifying them of an alleged $3 million payment Vince paid a female paralegal to prevent her from discussing their alleged sexual relationship or making critical statements about him.

The parties signed the agreement in January, and Vince used personal funds to pay the woman, the WSJ article claimed.

A spokesperson for the company told WSJ that the relationship between Vince and the now-former employee was consensual.