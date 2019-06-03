Vince Dunn returns to Blues' lineup with a mouthful of metal

Vince Dunn will be back on the blue line for Game 4. (Getty)

Old school hockey player Vince Dunn is set to return to the St. Louis lineup after taking a puck to the mouth in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. He’s been sidelined with facial injuries and likely a concussion for almost three weeks.

Vince Dunn exits Game 3 after taking a puck in the mouth.#STLBlues #SJSharks #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/0aAwg3En0x — Blades of Teal (@BladesofTeal) May 16, 2019

In one of the most meme-worthy quotes of the Stanley Cup Final thus far, Dunn told reporters “there’s a lot going on in my mouth right now.” If only Michael Scott could’ve been around to hear that one.

In all seriousness, Dunn is entering legendary tough guy status by returning to the lineup for Game 4. He explained the feeling like “having a mouth guard in at all times.”

Vince Dunn returns to the #stlblues lineup tonight but says he's still in discomfort after taking a puck to the mouth in the WCF: "There's a lot going on in my mouth right now." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 3, 2019

Coach Craig Berube feels positively about Dunn’s return to the lineup, expecting to see the same Vince Dunn they relied on before his injury. The 22-year-old had tallied two goals and five assists in the postseason, and his puck-moving and transition game was a crucial aspect to the Blues’ backend.

Berube on Dunn's return: “He’s ready to play and he’s 100 percent, so we’re going to get a good player back. It’s going to be intense for him right away, but he’ll get into it and he’ll make good plays with the puck like he always does. I expect the same Vince Dunn you’ve seen.” — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 3, 2019

A healthy Dunn could be a major x-factor for the Blues who have struggled defensively against Boston’s quick offence. Dunn shared that the injury allowed for valuable perspective on his game. “It's a special feeling to be part of this team right now. We've done a great job so far and just watching from above, you see things differently and you can learn a little bit, too. I just try to take it all in when I was watching and in practices, try to improve my game."

