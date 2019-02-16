Vince Carter paid tribute to Michael Jordan in a big way at 2003 NBA All-Star Game





Before the 2003 NBA All-Star game, former Toronto Raptor Vince Carter was faced with a tough decision: give Michael Jordan the start in his last All-Star game, or play for the millions of fans that voted him in.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I feel I owe these fans,” Carter shared with the Associated Press in 2003. “They had enough belief in me and felt I should be out there as a starter.”

But on the other hand, Carter also recognized the significance of the greatest player of all time getting the start in his last ever All-Star game.

Isiah Thomas, who was the head coach for the 2003 Eastern conference All-Stars, told The Undefeated that he weighed in on Carter’s decision. “With it being Jordan’s last All-Star Game,” Thomas said, “I let Vince know … it would be a selfless thing to do and something I thought Jordan would truly appreciate.”

In the afternoon before the big game, Carter informed Thomas that he wanted Jordan to start in his place. But Carter didn’t inform Jordan until the the pre-game huddle, where “Half Man, Half Amazing” demanded that the GOAT takes his spot.





Jordan went on to score 20 points in 36 minutes of action in his final All-Star appearance. Carter, playing 25 minutes off the bench, would only score nine points in the contest, but the man formerly known as “Air Canada” would have plenty of All-Star appearances in the years to come.

“It was a great stand-up moment, and it spoke volumes to me about the person and the man that Vince Carter is,” Thomas said.

More NBA coverage on Yahoo Sports



