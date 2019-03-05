Vince Carter moves into 20th on NBA’s all-time scoring list

Vince Carter climbed up the NBA's all-time scoring list Monday during the Hawks game against the Heat.

The eight-time All-Star is now 20th in scoring after netting 12 points in the first half, which moved him past Reggie Miller (25,279) in career points.

Carter now trails Carmelo Anthony (25,551), Alex English (25,613) and Kevin Garnett (26,071), amongst others.

Carter joined the Hawks on a one-year deal in late July.

Carter, who is in his 21st season with his eighth different team, is averaging 6.8 points this season.

He is shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 39.1 from 3-point range.



