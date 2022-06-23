  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vince Carter's house burglarized on Father's Day as family hid in closet, police say

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vince Carter
    Vince Carter
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A scary scene reportedly hit former NBA All-Star Vince Carter's house on Father's Day.

According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department obtained by USA Today, Carter's house was burglarized while his wife and children hid in a closet on Father's Day. Carter was apparently away from the house at the time.

Carter's wife Sondi told police she was lying in a bed with her two sons when she heard loud noises coming from the front of the house. She reportedly took her children and hid in the bedroom closet, then called 911 and texted a nearby off-duty officer.

The suspects allegedly rummaged throughout the home and fled as the off-duty officer arrived. The officer said she saw an unidentified Black male wearing all black clothing and a mask running on foot, then jump into a black SUV before losing sight of them.

As more units arrived on the scene, officers found a large number of $100 bills — eventually counted to be $16,100 — spilled outside the house, as well as a golden Desert Eagle in a gun case and a black Glock 26 with an extended magazine. The Desert Eagle was determined to belong to Carter, while the Glock is believed to be owned by the suspect.

Over the phone, Carter reportedly told police the $16K was only a portion of a sum of over $100,000 in cash stored in a brown bag in the primary bedroom closet.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 06: Vince Carter #15 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 06, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Vince Carter has been out of the NBA since 2020. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The suspects apparently entered the house by breaking through a first-floor window and one of them apparently left a fingerprint on a side door through which they fled. Surveillance videos from the property were also reportedly submitted to police, though none of them faced the street.

No family members were reported to be harmed in the incident.

Carter has been retired from the NBA since 2020, after 22 seasons in the league. The likely Hall of Famer currently works as a basketball analyst for ESPN.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ohio State successfully trademarks 'The,' the most commonly used word in the English language

    The Buckeyes will reportedly share the trademark with Marc Jacobs.

  • Making the case for the No. 1 NBA draft pick: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero

    The Magic hold the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's draft. Here's why they should take each of the top-three projected players.

  • Georgia man has murder conviction for leaving son to die in a hot car overturned

    Justin Harris left 22-month-old son in backseat of car in suburban Atlanta for seven hours

  • Canadian government freezing Hockey Canada's funding amid assault allegations

    The federal government reportedly doled out $14 million in public funds to Hockey Canada in 2020 and 2021.

  • Toronto Reds roll past Montreal 4-0, into Canadian Championship final

    TORONTO — Ayo Akinola scored twice while Jesus Jimenez and Alejandro Pozuelo also had goals as Toronto FC cruised past CF Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field on Wednesday to advance to the 2022 Canadian Championship Final while eliminating the 2021 champions. Akinola opened the scoring in the 40th minute for the Reds, when he was on the finishing end of a three-touch play toward the goal initiated by Jimenez. The forward found Luca Petrasso on his left side. Petrasso passed the ball across to Akinola, who

  • Jailhouse cook accused of sexually assaulting female inmates, Georgia deputies say

    He was a contract employee and worked in the kitchen with inmates.

  • Wiebe leads Oil Kings to OT win over host Sea Dogs

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jaxsen Wiebe didn't set the Western Hockey League on fire this season as a point producer. The 202-pound, six-foot forward who only scored 10 times in 51 games with the Alberta squad was relied on to be a reliable role player for the talent-loaded Edmonton Oil Kings. He picked a fine time to try out the spotlight. Wiebe recorded his first-ever hat trick on Wednesday night at TD Station, with the third goal at 8:05 of 3-on-3 overtime being the highlight as his Oil Kings defeate

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi