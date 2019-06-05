Vince Carter announces he will retire after next season

One of the longest-tenured players in NBA history is calling it quits ... but not before he breaks the record. The 42-year-old Vince Carter announced Wednesday that next season will be his last.

Carter made that admission on Rachel Nichols’ ESPN show “The Jump.” When asked whether he still plans to keep playing, Carter said “I’ve got one more in me.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vince Carter just announced on The Jump that this upcoming year will be his final year playing in the NBA pic.twitter.com/XFQGFJ14WK — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

Nichols then stops the conversation to make sure Carter means what he just said. After Nichols asks him to clarify, Carter says he’s only planning to play one more season in the NBA. Nichols even points out that Carter is saying this on a national show, implying it would be tough for him to backpedal. Even then, Carter stands firm.

After spending last season with the Atlanta Hawks, Carter will be a free agent this offseason. While signing a 42-year-old isn’t the most enticing proposition for some teams, Carter has remained effective and has emerged as a mentor in recent years.

If Carter is picked up by another team for next year, it would be his 22nd season in the league. That would be the record.

As of right now, Carter is tied with a number of players — including Dirk Nowitzki — for most seasons played in the NBA.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: