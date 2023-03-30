VINATech Joins Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Portfolio of Technology Partners

Adding Increased Capabilities to their Power Management and Green Energy Solutions Portfolio of Products

LAFOX, Ill., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today a technology partnership agreement with VINATech. VINATech products enhance the Company’s current technology offerings and expand the product range, driving growth opportunities within the Power Management and Green Energy Solutions business segments.



Established in 1999, VINATech designs and manufactures energy storage ultracapacitors as well as hybrid lithium capacitors. These ultracapacitors are excellent for numerous applications including smart-grids, solar power, automatic meter reading (AMR), automotive, UPS, solid state drives, medical, automated guidance vehicles, and lighting. VINATech is UL, IATF 16949: 2016, and ISO-14001 certified.

VINATech has four types of ultracapacitors:

Hy-Cap Neo Ultracapacitors Available in 2.7V and 3.0V, these capacitors are designed for extreme environments and are ideal for automotive vehicles, communication equipment, IoT, and industrial equipment.

Hy-Cap Ultracapacitor Modules Highly customizable modules that can be optimized including capacitance, voltage, current, size, enclosure protection level, terminal type, and balancing circuits. Available as a PCB assembly.

Hy-Cap Ultracapacitor 2 Series Modules Come in two rated voltages, 6.0V and 5.4V, and are ideal for smart meters or black box products.

Hybrid Capacitors Available in a higher voltage and lower self-discharge. These capacitors are 3.8V with an ultra-low leakage current.

“VINATech’s ultracapacitor products are a welcome addition to our Power Management and Green Energy Solutions portfolio,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. “As a world leader in capacitor design, VINATech’s devices have low ESR and high current capabilities and are available in medium cell and radial cell types. We look to VINATech to be a key technology partner for our engineered solutions and component designs.”

“We are beyond thrilled for this partnership between VINATech and Richardson Electronics. Pairing our ultracapacitor and lithium capacitor technologies with their top tier sales and marketing capabilities will provide greater support to our customers worldwide,” said Do Kyung Sung, President & CEO of VINATech.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner and authorized distributor, GES’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES’s focus is on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen and electric vehicles, and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at: www.rell.com/green-energy-solutions

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About VINATech

VINATech established in 1999 has developed and produced Ultracapacitor and Fuel Cell Membrane Electrode Assembly and is equipped with smart factory-based production facilities with the highest level of automation in order to ensure the highest quality level.

