Vinales tops first day of Qatar test, Marquez crashes
Reigning champion Marquez's fall occurred at Turn 16, but his crash was a relatively small one, as he was able to return to the pits and ride again later on.
The Honda man led for a short while in the early stages of the six-hour test but soon fell down the order, and was only 10th in the end.
Ducati factory duo Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci spent the most time at the head of the order, the pair only briefly demoted by Vinales and Suzuki's Alex Rins before the final hour of the test began.
Vinales then beat Dovizioso's best time by nearly half a second with an hour left on the clock, with Rins also following suit to move into second.
The Yamaha rider's 1m55.051s remained the benchmark time as the test concluded, 0.108s ahead of Rins.
A further three tenths back, Dovizioso and Petrucci settled for third and fourth, separated by half a tenth, with Valentino Rossi completing the top five on the second Yamaha.
Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat continued his strong pre-season form with a sixth place with Fabio Quartararo also impressing in seventh as top rookie aboard the Petronas SRT Yamaha.
Takaaki Nakagami led an otherwise underwhelming day for Honda in eighth as Marquez, Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo, all still recovering from injuries, were 10th, 18th and 21st respectively.
Having missed the previous Sepang test due to a training accident, Lorenzo was 2.039s off the pace on his first test outing of the year, and nine tenths slower than teammate Marquez.
Pol Espargaro led KTM's efforts in ninth, while teammate Johann Zarco was a lowly 16th.
Aprilia duo Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone both suffered crashes before taking 12th and 13th respectively, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas SRT Yamaha) in 14th also having a fall.
Testing times, Day 1:
1
12
Maverick Viñales
Yamaha
1'55.051
50
2
42
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1'55.159
0.108
48
3
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1'55.550
0.499
29
4
9
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1'55.594
0.543
37
5
46
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1'55.604
0.553
47
6
53
Tito Rabat
Ducati
1'55.694
0.643
44
7
20
Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha
1'55.772
0.721
49
8
30
Takaaki Nakagami
Honda
1'55.943
0.892
45
9
44
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1'56.040
0.989
47
10
93
Marc Marquez
Honda
1'56.167
1.116
34
11
36
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1'56.264
1.213
52
12
41
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1'56.358
1.307
34
13
29
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1'56.447
1.396
30
14
21
Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha
1'56.511
1.460
47
15
63
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
1'56.738
1.687
45
16
5
Johann Zarco
KTM
1'56.770
1.719
53
17
88
Miguel Oliveira
KTM
1'56.891
1.840
42
18
35
Cal Crutchlow
Honda
1'56.921
1.870
43
19
43
Jack Miller
Ducati
1'56.932
1.881
46
20
17
Karel Abraham
Ducati
1'57.053
2.002
39
21
99
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
1'57.090
2.039
38
22
38
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
1'57.137
2.086
48
23
55
Hafizh Syahrin
KTM
1'57.459
2.408
44