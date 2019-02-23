Vinales tops first day of Qatar test, Marquez crashes

David Gruz
Reigning champion Marquez's fall occurred at Turn 16, but his crash was a relatively small one, as he was able to return to the pits and ride again later on.

The Honda man led for a short while in the early stages of the six-hour test but soon fell down the order, and was only 10th in the end.

Ducati factory duo Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci spent the most time at the head of the order, the pair only briefly demoted by Vinales and Suzuki's Alex Rins before the final hour of the test began.

Vinales then beat Dovizioso's best time by nearly half a second with an hour left on the clock, with Rins also following suit to move into second.

The Yamaha rider's 1m55.051s remained the benchmark time as the test concluded, 0.108s ahead of Rins.

A further three tenths back, Dovizioso and Petrucci settled for third and fourth, separated by half a tenth, with Valentino Rossi completing the top five on the second Yamaha.

Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat continued his strong pre-season form with a sixth place with Fabio Quartararo also impressing in seventh as top rookie aboard the Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Takaaki Nakagami led an otherwise underwhelming day for Honda in eighth as Marquez, Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo, all still recovering from injuries, were 10th, 18th and 21st respectively.

Having missed the previous Sepang test due to a training accident, Lorenzo was 2.039s off the pace on his first test outing of the year, and nine tenths slower than teammate Marquez.

Pol Espargaro led KTM's efforts in ninth, while teammate Johann Zarco was a lowly 16th.

Aprilia duo Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone both suffered crashes before taking 12th and 13th respectively, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas SRT Yamaha) in 14th also having a fall.

Testing times, Day 1:

12

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'55.051

 

50

42

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'55.159

0.108

48

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'55.550

0.499

29

9

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'55.594

0.543

37

46

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'55.604

0.553

47

53

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'55.694

0.643

44

20

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'55.772

0.721

49

30

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'55.943

0.892

45

44

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'56.040

0.989

47

10 

93

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'56.167

1.116

34

11 

36

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'56.264

1.213

52

12 

41

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'56.358

1.307

34

13 

29

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'56.447

1.396

30

14 

21

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'56.511

1.460

47

15 

63

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'56.738

1.687

45

16 

5

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'56.770

1.719

53

17 

88

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'56.891

1.840

42

18 

35

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'56.921

1.870

43

19 

43

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'56.932

1.881

46

20 

17

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'57.053

2.002

39

21 

99

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1'57.090

2.039

38

22 

38

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

1'57.137

2.086

48

23 

55

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'57.459

2.408

44

