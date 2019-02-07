Vinales sets late fast lap to top second day of MotoGP Sepang test

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Yamaha's Maverick Vinales beat Alex Rins late on to top the second day of MotoGP's 2019 pre-season testing at Sepang.

Vinales overhauled Rins, who had dethroned long-time leader Andrea Dovizioso just a few minutes earlier, moments before the chequered flag fell.

But while Vinales had left it late to snatch the top spot, having trailed Rins through the first two sectors, his margin over the Suzuki man in the end was 0.527s.

Dovizioso had initially taken the top spot in the third hour by eclipsing Marc Marquez's Wednesday benchmark with a 1m59.562s lap time that had looked set to secure him the day's honours.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, making his comeback on a MotoGP bike after a major ankle injury cut his 2018 campaign short, had come within 0.004s of Dovizioso's lap a few minutes later. Crutchlow also had a crash at Turn 5 during his running.

It took another five hours before Dovizioso was finally deposed.

Rins, who sat ninth heading into the final minutes, first improved to sixth place and then recorded a 1m59.424s to snatch the top spot.

Vinales went quicker still, recording the first sub-1m59s lap of the test.

Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller was another to improve in the final seconds of the session, snatching third place from Dovizioso, as Crutchlow settled for fifth.

Valentino Rossi sat just a few hundredths behind Vinales for most of the test but wound up sixth, seven tenths down, after his Yamaha team-mate's late charge.

Tito Rabat overhauled Marquez late on for what would ultimately end up being seventh place, with the still-injured Marquez once again ending his programme for the day several hours early.

Dovizioso's works Ducati team-mate Danilo Petrucci was the last rider within a second of Vinales in ninth place, while LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami beat KTM's Johann Zarco to 10th.

Pramac rookie Francesco Bagnaia crashed during the day, but went on to finish as the best of the Moto2 graduates in 12th.

Aleix Espargaro led Aprilia's efforts in 13th while rookie Fabio Quartararo, recently upgraded to a current-spec Yamaha, edged team-mate Franco Morbidelli in 14th.

Stefan Bradl, substituting for Jorge Lorenzo at Honda, took 16th.

He headed KTM's Pol Espargaro - who was thrown off his RC16 at Turn 1 for his second crash in two days - and Aprilia's Andrea Iannone.

Rins' Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir had another quiet day as the Moto2 graduate finished 21st and almost two seconds off the pace.

Thursday test times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m58.897s

-

63

2

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m59.424s

0.527s

61

3

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m59.517s

0.620s

49

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m59.562s

0.665s

60

5

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m59.566s

0.669s

53

6

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m59.625s

0.728s

51

7

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m59.664s

0.767s

75

8

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m59.790s

0.893s

37

9

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1m59.845s

0.948s

65

10

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m59.966s

1.069s

60

11

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1m59.973s

1.076s

58

12

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m59.995s

1.098s

52

13

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

2m00.101s

1.204s

54

14

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

2m00.108s

1.211s

58

15

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

2m00.151s

1.254s

58

16

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

2m00.230s

1.333s

59

17

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

2m00.305s

1.408s

67

18

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

2m00.510s

1.613s

39

19

Mika Kallio

KTM

KTM

2m00.523s

1.626s

41

20

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

2m00.672s

1.775s

61

21

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

2m00.876s

1.979s

64

22

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

2m01.245s

2.348s

56

23

?

Yamaha

Yamaha

2m01.406s

2.509s

42

24

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

Suzuki

2m01.654s

2.757s

45

25

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

2m01.859s

2.962s

53

26

?

Yamaha

Yamaha

2m02.989s

4.092s

16

27

Takuya Tsuda

Suzuki

Suzuki

2m03.276s

4.379s

22

-

Jonas Folger

Yamaha

Yamaha

-

-

0

-

Katsuyuki Nakasuga

Yamaha

Yamaha

-

-

0

-

Kohta Nozane

Yamaha

Yamaha

-

-

0

