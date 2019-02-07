Vinales sets late fast lap to top second day of MotoGP Sepang test
Yamaha's Maverick Vinales beat Alex Rins late on to top the second day of MotoGP's 2019 pre-season testing at Sepang.
Vinales overhauled Rins, who had dethroned long-time leader Andrea Dovizioso just a few minutes earlier, moments before the chequered flag fell.
But while Vinales had left it late to snatch the top spot, having trailed Rins through the first two sectors, his margin over the Suzuki man in the end was 0.527s.
Dovizioso had initially taken the top spot in the third hour by eclipsing Marc Marquez's Wednesday benchmark with a 1m59.562s lap time that had looked set to secure him the day's honours.
LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, making his comeback on a MotoGP bike after a major ankle injury cut his 2018 campaign short, had come within 0.004s of Dovizioso's lap a few minutes later. Crutchlow also had a crash at Turn 5 during his running.
It took another five hours before Dovizioso was finally deposed.
Rins, who sat ninth heading into the final minutes, first improved to sixth place and then recorded a 1m59.424s to snatch the top spot.
Vinales went quicker still, recording the first sub-1m59s lap of the test.
Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller was another to improve in the final seconds of the session, snatching third place from Dovizioso, as Crutchlow settled for fifth.
Valentino Rossi sat just a few hundredths behind Vinales for most of the test but wound up sixth, seven tenths down, after his Yamaha team-mate's late charge.
Tito Rabat overhauled Marquez late on for what would ultimately end up being seventh place, with the still-injured Marquez once again ending his programme for the day several hours early.
Dovizioso's works Ducati team-mate Danilo Petrucci was the last rider within a second of Vinales in ninth place, while LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami beat KTM's Johann Zarco to 10th.
Pramac rookie Francesco Bagnaia crashed during the day, but went on to finish as the best of the Moto2 graduates in 12th.
Aleix Espargaro led Aprilia's efforts in 13th while rookie Fabio Quartararo, recently upgraded to a current-spec Yamaha, edged team-mate Franco Morbidelli in 14th.
Stefan Bradl, substituting for Jorge Lorenzo at Honda, took 16th.
He headed KTM's Pol Espargaro - who was thrown off his RC16 at Turn 1 for his second crash in two days - and Aprilia's Andrea Iannone.
Rins' Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir had another quiet day as the Moto2 graduate finished 21st and almost two seconds off the pace.
Thursday test times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m58.897s
-
63
2
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m59.424s
0.527s
61
3
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m59.517s
0.620s
49
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m59.562s
0.665s
60
5
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m59.566s
0.669s
53
6
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m59.625s
0.728s
51
7
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m59.664s
0.767s
75
8
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m59.790s
0.893s
37
9
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
1m59.845s
0.948s
65
10
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m59.966s
1.069s
60
11
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
1m59.973s
1.076s
58
12
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m59.995s
1.098s
52
13
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
2m00.101s
1.204s
54
14
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
2m00.108s
1.211s
58
15
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
2m00.151s
1.254s
58
16
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
2m00.230s
1.333s
59
17
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
2m00.305s
1.408s
67
18
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
2m00.510s
1.613s
39
19
Mika Kallio
KTM
KTM
2m00.523s
1.626s
41
20
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
2m00.672s
1.775s
61
21
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
2m00.876s
1.979s
64
22
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
2m01.245s
2.348s
56
23
?
Yamaha
Yamaha
2m01.406s
2.509s
42
24
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
Suzuki
2m01.654s
2.757s
45
25
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
2m01.859s
2.962s
53
26
?
Yamaha
Yamaha
2m02.989s
4.092s
16
27
Takuya Tsuda
Suzuki
Suzuki
2m03.276s
4.379s
22
-
Jonas Folger
Yamaha
Yamaha
-
-
0
-
Katsuyuki Nakasuga
Yamaha
Yamaha
-
-
0
-
Kohta Nozane
Yamaha
Yamaha
-
-
0
