Vinales: No Lorenzo Catalan GP crash sanction sets MotoGP precedent

Vinales: No punishment for Lorenzo sets precedent

Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says Jorge Lorenzo avoiding punishment for his multi-rider crash in the Catalan Grand Prix will "open the window" for identical incidents to happen.

Lorenzo tried to pass Vinales at the tight Turn 10 left-hander on the second lap of the Barcelona race, but tucked the front and collected the Yamaha rider, as well as Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi who also proved unable to miss Lorenzo's stricken Honda.

Both Vinales and Dovizioso called for Lorenzo to be penalised, but race direction decided no further action on the incident, pictured below, was required.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Dutch TT, Vinales stated that a precedent has now been set for more collisions like that to occur by riders making "crazy" starts.

"It's true, you open the window for more actions like that when you don't penalise something like this because it's easier to do it when you start crazy and try to overtake in places where it's difficult to do so," Vinales said.

"Anyway, it's not an excuse, I will try to do my best in Assen, start Friday at my best and finish the race as always.

"Normally I am a really respectful rider, but in Montmelo I was very angry because it was one race where I think I was able to be in the front, fighting for the victory.

"And one rider goes over the limit in one corner, makes a mistake, and crashes. It's difficult to say right now because a week has passed, everything has calmed down.

"For me, like many other riders, when they do that they get penalised. They decide not to penalise because they have their own point of view."

The pair have not spoken since the incident but Vinales insists whether Lorenzo apologises to him or not "changes nothing" in how he approaches his racing.

"I didn't speak with him," he added. "The team told me he came to the box, but he has my number, he can call me. If one rider apologises, I will accept, I will respect him and we can be friends again.

"This is not a problem. I am really respectful to anyone as always and [it] changes nothing. The track is the track, [what happens] outside the track is outside the track."

