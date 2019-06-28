Vinales leads Quartararo in Assen MotoGP FP2

David Gruz
Autosport
Yamaha's Maverick Vinales topped the second practice session ahead of the Dutch TT with a lap just 0.011s shy of the Assen MotoGP lap record.

Andrea Dovizioso led most of the session with a 1m33.223s on the Ducati, before the majority of the field fitted fresh tyres for a time attack in the closing stages, with Vinales proving the fastest.

Marc Marquez set the initial pace in the afternoon session with a 1m33.945s on the Honda, which he immediately bettered with a 1m33.835s.

Andrea Iannone held a shock lead briefly in the session after following Marquez for a fast lap, but was soon deposed by Dovizioso.

Vinales went four tenths faster than the Ducati rider's long-standing benchmark with a 1m32.940s lap, before managing another big improvement with 1m32.638s, coming up just short of Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi's lap record set in 2015.

FP1 pacesetter Fabio Quartararo again completed a Yamaha one-two on the Petronas SRT M1, going 0.180s slower than Vinales, with Danilo Petrucci completing the same top three to end the session as top Ducati runner.

Petrucci was followed by his team-mate Dovizioso, Suzuki's Alex Rins completing the top five ahead of Iannone - who crashed in the dying stages while on a hot lap.

Iannone still outpaced Marquez, who was followed by the sister Suzuki of Joan Mir, a late-improving Rossi and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

Rossi had spent much of Friday outside of the provisional Q2 places, having ended FP1 12th, but jumped up to ninth in the closing stages with a 1m33.517s lap.

KTM had a low-key session, with its quickest rider Pol Espargaro only taking 15th and Johann Zarco crashing at Turn 7 on his way to 17th on the timesheets.

Following his crash at the Ruskenhoek left-hander of Turn 7 in FP1, Honda's Jorge Lorenzo was forced to sit out FP2 while he underwent scans in hospital, and will miss the remainder of the Assen weekend.

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.638s

-

23

2

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.818s

0.180s

20

3

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1m32.952s

0.314s

20

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m33.223s

0.585s

18

5

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m33.305s

0.667s

21

6

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m33.355s

0.717s

15

7

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m33.413s

0.775s

21

8

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m33.415s

0.777s

21

9

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m33.517s

0.879s

23

10

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m33.727s

1.089s

20

11

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m33.815s

1.177s

18

12

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m33.854s

1.216s

17

13

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m33.874s

1.236s

20

14

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m33.963s

1.325s

23

15

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m33.971s

1.333s

18

16

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m34.040s

1.402s

21

17

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1m34.194s

1.556s

14

18

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m34.370s

1.732s

22

19

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m34.537s

1.899s

16

20

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m34.628s

1.990s

19

21

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m35.250s

2.612s

17

