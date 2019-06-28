Vinales leads Quartararo in Assen MotoGP FP2

Vinales leads Quartararo in Assen FP2

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales topped the second practice session ahead of the Dutch TT with a lap just 0.011s shy of the Assen MotoGP lap record.

Andrea Dovizioso led most of the session with a 1m33.223s on the Ducati, before the majority of the field fitted fresh tyres for a time attack in the closing stages, with Vinales proving the fastest.

Marc Marquez set the initial pace in the afternoon session with a 1m33.945s on the Honda, which he immediately bettered with a 1m33.835s.

Andrea Iannone held a shock lead briefly in the session after following Marquez for a fast lap, but was soon deposed by Dovizioso.

Vinales went four tenths faster than the Ducati rider's long-standing benchmark with a 1m32.940s lap, before managing another big improvement with 1m32.638s, coming up just short of Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi's lap record set in 2015.

FP1 pacesetter Fabio Quartararo again completed a Yamaha one-two on the Petronas SRT M1, going 0.180s slower than Vinales, with Danilo Petrucci completing the same top three to end the session as top Ducati runner.

Petrucci was followed by his team-mate Dovizioso, Suzuki's Alex Rins completing the top five ahead of Iannone - who crashed in the dying stages while on a hot lap.

Iannone still outpaced Marquez, who was followed by the sister Suzuki of Joan Mir, a late-improving Rossi and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

Rossi had spent much of Friday outside of the provisional Q2 places, having ended FP1 12th, but jumped up to ninth in the closing stages with a 1m33.517s lap.

KTM had a low-key session, with its quickest rider Pol Espargaro only taking 15th and Johann Zarco crashing at Turn 7 on his way to 17th on the timesheets.

Following his crash at the Ruskenhoek left-hander of Turn 7 in FP1, Honda's Jorge Lorenzo was forced to sit out FP2 while he underwent scans in hospital, and will miss the remainder of the Assen weekend.

Pos Rider Team Bike Time Gap Laps 1 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.638s - 23 2 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.818s 0.180s 20 3 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Ducati 1m32.952s 0.314s 20 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m33.223s 0.585s 18 5 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m33.305s 0.667s 21 6 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Aprilia 1m33.355s 0.717s 15 7 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m33.413s 0.775s 21 8 Joan Mir Suzuki Suzuki 1m33.415s 0.777s 21 9 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m33.517s 0.879s 23 10 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m33.727s 1.089s 20 11 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m33.815s 1.177s 18 12 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m33.854s 1.216s 17 13 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m33.874s 1.236s 20 14 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 1m33.963s 1.325s 23 15 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m33.971s 1.333s 18 16 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m34.040s 1.402s 21 17 Johann Zarco KTM KTM 1m34.194s 1.556s 14 18 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m34.370s 1.732s 22 19 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m34.537s 1.899s 16 20 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM KTM 1m34.628s 1.990s 19 21 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM KTM 1m35.250s 2.612s 17

