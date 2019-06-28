Vinales leads Quartararo in Assen MotoGP FP2
Yamaha's Maverick Vinales topped the second practice session ahead of the Dutch TT with a lap just 0.011s shy of the Assen MotoGP lap record.
Andrea Dovizioso led most of the session with a 1m33.223s on the Ducati, before the majority of the field fitted fresh tyres for a time attack in the closing stages, with Vinales proving the fastest.
Marc Marquez set the initial pace in the afternoon session with a 1m33.945s on the Honda, which he immediately bettered with a 1m33.835s.
Andrea Iannone held a shock lead briefly in the session after following Marquez for a fast lap, but was soon deposed by Dovizioso.
Vinales went four tenths faster than the Ducati rider's long-standing benchmark with a 1m32.940s lap, before managing another big improvement with 1m32.638s, coming up just short of Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi's lap record set in 2015.
FP1 pacesetter Fabio Quartararo again completed a Yamaha one-two on the Petronas SRT M1, going 0.180s slower than Vinales, with Danilo Petrucci completing the same top three to end the session as top Ducati runner.
Petrucci was followed by his team-mate Dovizioso, Suzuki's Alex Rins completing the top five ahead of Iannone - who crashed in the dying stages while on a hot lap.
Iannone still outpaced Marquez, who was followed by the sister Suzuki of Joan Mir, a late-improving Rossi and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.
Rossi had spent much of Friday outside of the provisional Q2 places, having ended FP1 12th, but jumped up to ninth in the closing stages with a 1m33.517s lap.
KTM had a low-key session, with its quickest rider Pol Espargaro only taking 15th and Johann Zarco crashing at Turn 7 on his way to 17th on the timesheets.
Following his crash at the Ruskenhoek left-hander of Turn 7 in FP1, Honda's Jorge Lorenzo was forced to sit out FP2 while he underwent scans in hospital, and will miss the remainder of the Assen weekend.
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.638s
-
23
2
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.818s
0.180s
20
3
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
1m32.952s
0.314s
20
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m33.223s
0.585s
18
5
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m33.305s
0.667s
21
6
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m33.355s
0.717s
15
7
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m33.413s
0.775s
21
8
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m33.415s
0.777s
21
9
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m33.517s
0.879s
23
10
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m33.727s
1.089s
20
11
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m33.815s
1.177s
18
12
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m33.854s
1.216s
17
13
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m33.874s
1.236s
20
14
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m33.963s
1.325s
23
15
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m33.971s
1.333s
18
16
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m34.040s
1.402s
21
17
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
1m34.194s
1.556s
14
18
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m34.370s
1.732s
22
19
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m34.537s
1.899s
16
20
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m34.628s
1.990s
19
21
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m35.250s
2.612s
17
