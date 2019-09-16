Vinales explains early Misano pace drop-off

Vinales eased to pole position and looked the strongest on race pace, but dropped to over 2.5 seconds adrift of Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo and eventual race winner Marc Marquez on the Honda after leading for the first two laps.

The Yamaha rider eventually found his pace again by lap nine and ended up 1.6s from the victory at the chequered flag.

“I found the track very slippery, I lost the front two or three times,” explained Vinales. “So, this disturbed me a lot and I didn’t get into the pace I was able to ride at.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Then I got back stronger, I recovered a lot from 2.5s to 1.4s. But I’m quite happy. We are working very hard, we are trying to build it step-by-step.”

Polesitter Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Polesitter Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images