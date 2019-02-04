Vinales: New crew chief gives me "much more confidence"

Garcia replaces Ramon Forcada, who had served as Vinales' crew chief since the Spanish rider's arrival at the team but has now left for the new Petronas SRT Yamaha satellite outfit after an acrimonious split.

Garcia, who was crew chief to Bradley Smith at KTM and had formerly worked with Vinales in Moto3, began working in his new capacity in post-season testing at Jerez.

“I hope it really helps,” Vinales said during Yamaha's 2019 season launch. “I think Esteban will be the key to make me stay calm, that I can give my best.

"From a technical point of view, it's difficult to find someone better than Ramon.

"He stayed in Yamaha for so long, so it is very difficult, but I was looking something more, I was looking more [for], let's say, trust, [to be] more close, sincere with each other.

"I think Esteban is completely different character than Ramon, I will deal [that] much better. For sure I think it will be better. I feel much more confidence with Esteban on the team.”

