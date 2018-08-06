Vinales and Bradl to miss Brno MotoGP test after race crash

Vinales to miss test after Brno race crash

Maverick Vinales will skip the post-race MotoGP test at Brno due to pain in his shoulders after crashing in Sunday's race.

Vinales suffered his first retirement of the season when he crashed along with Bradley Smith and Stefan Bradl at Turn 3 on the opening lap, with Honda wildcard rider Bradl blamed for the collision.

The Yamaha rider said after the race his participation in the test would depend on how much pain he was in on Monday morning.

"[It] depends on how I wake up tomorrow from the crash. Let's see if I'm OK or not, I don't know," he said.

Vinales has since withdrawn from running, while Bradl will also skip the test with a shoulder injury and will be replaced by former MotoGP rider and Honda tester Hiroshi Aoyama.

The Nieto and Avintia satellite Ducati teams will both miss the test, while KTM is only represented by Bradley Smith as Pol Espargaro and Mika Kallio are both injured.

Vinales' withdrawal also leaves Valentino Rossi as the only factory Yamaha rider in the test, although Tech3 duo Johann Zarco and Hafizh Syahrin will both participate.

Monday's eight-hour post-race test started at 10am local time.