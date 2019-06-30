Vinales beats Marquez for first MotoGP win of 2019 in Ducth TT

Vinales beats Marquez for first win of 2019

Maverick Vinales scored his and Yamaha's first win of 2019 after emerging victorious in a thrilling three-way fight with Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP Dutch TT.

It was a Suzuki one-two after the start, with Alex Rins leading his rookie team-mate Joan Mir, but the team's strong run quickly ended when Rins suffered a crash at Turn 9 on the third lap.

Soon after, Mir made a mistake and Quartararo moved into the lead with Vinales and Honda rider Marquez in the top three.

With Vinales running wide, Marquez was up to second and he put constant pressure on Quartararo.

The Petronas SRT rider was visibly struggling with his Yamaha, his bike shaking several times on the straights, and Marquez was eventually able to move around him at Turn 6.

But Marquez made a mistake at Turn 1 next time around, allowing Quartararo to retake the lead.

Up until that point, Vinales hounded Marquez, and finally found a way through soon after the Honda rider's mistake before the final chicane.

Vinales then took advantage of yet another Quartararo bike shake to take the lead with ease, with the Frenchman also dropping behind Marquez before long, and failed to keep up with the duo in the latter stages.

A second mistake from Vinales allowed Marquez take first place, but his lead was again short-lived as his rival pulled off an impressive move at the fast Turn 13 right-hander.

Vinales then extended his lead to half a second, and opened this up to over a second to force Marquez into surrendering his attack.

Vinales crossed 4.8s clear, scoring his and Yamaha's first win since last year's race at Phillip Island.

Marquez finished second to extend his championship lead to 44 points over Andrea Dovizioso, while

Quartararo in the end dropped 9.7s adrift to secure the final podium spot.



Fourth place was hotly contested between Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci as well as Mir, with the former taking the position in the end.

SRT Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli completed the top five after passing Petrucci on the final lap.

Mir lost time during the last couple of laps and also dropped behind LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow, settling for eighth.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was ninth, while Andrea Iannone took his first top 10 finish on the Aprilia.

Pol Espargaro was the top KTM in 11th as Johann Zarco, who was running 10th early on, retired in the pits.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi had a fast crash with Takaaki Nakagami at Turn 8 early on, with the LCR rider coming away relatively unscathed. Avintia's Karel Abraham also crashed.

Pos Rider Team Bike Laps Time Gap Code 1 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 26 40m55.415s - CLA 2 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 26 41m00.269s 4.854s CLA 3 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 26 41m05.153s 9.738s CLA 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 26 41m09.562s 14.147s CLA 5 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 26 41m09.882s 14.467s CLA 6 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Ducati 26 41m10.209s 14.794s CLA 7 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 26 41m13.776s 18.361s CLA 8 Joan Mir Suzuki Suzuki 26 41m19.683s 24.268s CLA 9 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 26 41m21.911s 26.496s CLA 10 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Aprilia 26 41m22.412s 26.997s CLA 11 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 26 41m24.147s 28.732s CLA 12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 26 41m29.510s 34.095s CLA 13 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM KTM 26 41m29.596s 34.181s CLA 14 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati Ducati 26 41m29.664s 34.249s CLA 15 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM KTM 26 41m29.909s 34.494s CLA 16 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 26 41m43.772s 48.357s CLA 17 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati Ducati 25 41m39.924s 1 Lap CLA - Johann Zarco KTM KTM 16 25m53.816s Retirement DNF - Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 4 6m26.973s Retirement DNF - Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 4 6m27.026s Retirement DNF - Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 2 3m14.410s Retirement DNF - Jorge Lorenzo Honda Honda 0 - Withdrawn DNS

