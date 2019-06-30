Vinales beats Marquez for first MotoGP win of 2019 in Ducth TT
Maverick Vinales scored his and Yamaha's first win of 2019 after emerging victorious in a thrilling three-way fight with Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP Dutch TT.
It was a Suzuki one-two after the start, with Alex Rins leading his rookie team-mate Joan Mir, but the team's strong run quickly ended when Rins suffered a crash at Turn 9 on the third lap.
Soon after, Mir made a mistake and Quartararo moved into the lead with Vinales and Honda rider Marquez in the top three.
With Vinales running wide, Marquez was up to second and he put constant pressure on Quartararo.
The Petronas SRT rider was visibly struggling with his Yamaha, his bike shaking several times on the straights, and Marquez was eventually able to move around him at Turn 6.
But Marquez made a mistake at Turn 1 next time around, allowing Quartararo to retake the lead.
Up until that point, Vinales hounded Marquez, and finally found a way through soon after the Honda rider's mistake before the final chicane.
Vinales then took advantage of yet another Quartararo bike shake to take the lead with ease, with the Frenchman also dropping behind Marquez before long, and failed to keep up with the duo in the latter stages.
A second mistake from Vinales allowed Marquez take first place, but his lead was again short-lived as his rival pulled off an impressive move at the fast Turn 13 right-hander.
Vinales then extended his lead to half a second, and opened this up to over a second to force Marquez into surrendering his attack.
Vinales crossed 4.8s clear, scoring his and Yamaha's first win since last year's race at Phillip Island.
Marquez finished second to extend his championship lead to 44 points over Andrea Dovizioso, while
Quartararo in the end dropped 9.7s adrift to secure the final podium spot.
Fourth place was hotly contested between Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci as well as Mir, with the former taking the position in the end.
SRT Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli completed the top five after passing Petrucci on the final lap.
Mir lost time during the last couple of laps and also dropped behind LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow, settling for eighth.
Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was ninth, while Andrea Iannone took his first top 10 finish on the Aprilia.
Pol Espargaro was the top KTM in 11th as Johann Zarco, who was running 10th early on, retired in the pits.
Yamaha's Valentino Rossi had a fast crash with Takaaki Nakagami at Turn 8 early on, with the LCR rider coming away relatively unscathed. Avintia's Karel Abraham also crashed.
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Laps
Time
Gap
Code
1
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
26
40m55.415s
-
CLA
2
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
26
41m00.269s
4.854s
CLA
3
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
26
41m05.153s
9.738s
CLA
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
26
41m09.562s
14.147s
CLA
5
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
26
41m09.882s
14.467s
CLA
6
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
26
41m10.209s
14.794s
CLA
7
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
26
41m13.776s
18.361s
CLA
8
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
26
41m19.683s
24.268s
CLA
9
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
26
41m21.911s
26.496s
CLA
10
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
26
41m22.412s
26.997s
CLA
11
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
26
41m24.147s
28.732s
CLA
12
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
26
41m29.510s
34.095s
CLA
13
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
26
41m29.596s
34.181s
CLA
14
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
26
41m29.664s
34.249s
CLA
15
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
26
41m29.909s
34.494s
CLA
16
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
26
41m43.772s
48.357s
CLA
17
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
25
41m39.924s
1 Lap
CLA
-
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
16
25m53.816s
Retirement
DNF
-
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
4
6m26.973s
Retirement
DNF
-
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
4
6m27.026s
Retirement
DNF
-
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
2
3m14.410s
Retirement
DNF
-
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
Honda
0
-
Withdrawn
DNS
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus