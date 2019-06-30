Vinales beats Marquez for first MotoGP win of 2019 in Ducth TT

David Gruz
Autosport
Vinales beats Marquez for first win of 2019
Maverick Vinales scored his and Yamaha's first win of 2019 after emerging victorious in a thrilling three-way fight with Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP Dutch TT.

It was a Suzuki one-two after the start, with Alex Rins leading his rookie team-mate Joan Mir, but the team's strong run quickly ended when Rins suffered a crash at Turn 9 on the third lap.

Soon after, Mir made a mistake and Quartararo moved into the lead with Vinales and Honda rider Marquez in the top three.

With Vinales running wide, Marquez was up to second and he put constant pressure on Quartararo.

The Petronas SRT rider was visibly struggling with his Yamaha, his bike shaking several times on the straights, and Marquez was eventually able to move around him at Turn 6.

But Marquez made a mistake at Turn 1 next time around, allowing Quartararo to retake the lead.

Up until that point, Vinales hounded Marquez, and finally found a way through soon after the Honda rider's mistake before the final chicane.

Vinales then took advantage of yet another Quartararo bike shake to take the lead with ease, with the Frenchman also dropping behind Marquez before long, and failed to keep up with the duo in the latter stages.

A second mistake from Vinales allowed Marquez take first place, but his lead was again short-lived as his rival pulled off an impressive move at the fast Turn 13 right-hander.

Vinales then extended his lead to half a second, and opened this up to over a second to force Marquez into surrendering his attack.

Vinales crossed 4.8s clear, scoring his and Yamaha's first win since last year's race at Phillip Island.

Marquez finished second to extend his championship lead to 44 points over Andrea Dovizioso, while
Quartararo in the end dropped 9.7s adrift to secure the final podium spot.

Fourth place was hotly contested between Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci as well as Mir, with the former taking the position in the end.

SRT Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli completed the top five after passing Petrucci on the final lap.

Mir lost time during the last couple of laps and also dropped behind LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow, settling for eighth.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was ninth, while Andrea Iannone took his first top 10 finish on the Aprilia.

Pol Espargaro was the top KTM in 11th as Johann Zarco, who was running 10th early on, retired in the pits.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi had a fast crash with Takaaki Nakagami at Turn 8 early on, with the LCR rider coming away relatively unscathed. Avintia's Karel Abraham also crashed.

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Laps

Time

Gap

Code

1

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

26

40m55.415s

-

CLA

2

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

26

41m00.269s

4.854s

CLA

3

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

26

41m05.153s

9.738s

CLA

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

26

41m09.562s

14.147s

CLA

5

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

26

41m09.882s

14.467s

CLA

6

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

26

41m10.209s

14.794s

CLA

7

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

26

41m13.776s

18.361s

CLA

8

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

26

41m19.683s

24.268s

CLA

9

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

26

41m21.911s

26.496s

CLA

10

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

26

41m22.412s

26.997s

CLA

11

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

26

41m24.147s

28.732s

CLA

12

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

26

41m29.510s

34.095s

CLA

13

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

26

41m29.596s

34.181s

CLA

14

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

26

41m29.664s

34.249s

CLA

15

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

26

41m29.909s

34.494s

CLA

16

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

26

41m43.772s

48.357s

CLA

17

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

25

41m39.924s

1 Lap

CLA

-

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

16

25m53.816s

Retirement

DNF

-

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

4

6m26.973s

Retirement

DNF

-

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

4

6m27.026s

Retirement

DNF

-

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

2

3m14.410s

Retirement

DNF

-

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

Honda

0

-

Withdrawn

DNS

