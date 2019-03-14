Vinales admits he can't beat rivals using current style

Vinales took pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix by nearly two tenths, yet he finished the race in a lowly seventh place after he was unable to recover from a poor opening lap.

The Spaniard's Yamaha bike severely lacked in terms of top speed compared to Honda and Ducati during the weekend, and Vinales was only able to compensate with strong corner speed.

However, Vinales explained that during the race that advantage disappeared as he was forced to take corners like his rivals did ahead of him.

"When I'm alone I can make the laptime, then when I am in the group it is really difficult, I have to ride completely different," said Vinales.

"I have to ride different line and can not be as fast as when I am alone.

