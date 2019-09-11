Vin Scully's first Dodgers contract is up for auction, and it's a gem

It’s almost hard to believe, knowing what we do now, but way back in the day, a young Vin Scully had to convince a potential employer of his worth, just like the rest of us.

The legendary broadcaster’s initial 1949 contract with the team – which was actually just a letter written by Scully to Brooklyn Dodgers president Branch Rickey offering up his services – was posted for bidding by SCP Auctions Wednesday (discovered by TMZ), with the entire document now available online for our viewing pleasure.

“I am applying for a job in connection with your broadcasting and television programs and I offer to you my time and services as follows,” Scully began.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Among his requests? $100 a week for the 1950 season (about $1,070 today), and two weeks’ written notice of termination should his work prove “unsatisfactory.” If the team was to re-up his contract in 1951, Scully asked for a salary of $6,000, and if he stayed on in 1952, $7,500.

Scully also offered up his time in the offseason for “employment other than broadcast and telecasting as you may direct.” The then-22-year-old noted that it would be “entirely satisfactory” for him to take direction from then-sportscasters Walter Barber and Connie Desmond, or any other of Rickey’s employees as he saw fit.

“If this proposition is satisfactory to you,” Scully wrote, “please note your acceptance on this page and this letter together with your acceptance will form and constitute a contract between us.”

Rickey signed, and Scully’s 67-year career is history.

The first bid for the contract was $4,000, with 17 days remaining. It seems highly likely a Scully superfan will end up shelling out a small fortune.

Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully once had to sell Branch Rickey on his worth. (AP Photo)

More from Yahoo Sports: