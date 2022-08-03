Vin Scully, Legendary Voice of the Dodgers, Dead at 94

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully stands on the field before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Vin Scully, known for lending his voice to the Dodgers for more than 60 years, died on Tuesday.

The MLB team confirmed the loss on its official Twitter page, changing its header to a photo of the late legend, and switching its profile photo to his first name with a microphone.

"He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more," the team shared in a touching statement. "He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw."

The organization went on to salute Scully as "the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of Los Angeles."

"We have lost an icon," Dodger President & CEO Stan Kasten added. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."

Ensuring that Scully's legacy will live on, Kasten continued, "His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will truly be missed," Kasten said.

The team also shared a heartfelt highlight reel of Scully's career, writing, "There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed."

Scully first began covering Dodgers games in 1950, when the team was located in Brooklyn. In 1953, he was the youngest person to broadcast a World Series game. He followed the team to Los Angeles in 1958 and "played a pivital role in introducing Los Angeles to baseball."

His cause of death is not known at this time.