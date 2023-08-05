Vin Diesel says Dwayne Johnson "needed" to return in Fast X

Fast X wouldn't have worked without Dwayne Johnson cropping up as Luke Hobbs in the post-credits sting, according to Vin Diesel.

Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the long-running franchise, made this admission in the special features for the movie's digital and Blu-ray release (via ET Online).

He suggested "it was no easy task" to get Hobbs back on screen, "because so much has been created in this universe".

"To tie up all these storylines, this character needed to come back into the mythology," Diesel explained.

Louis Leterrier, who replaced Justin Lin as the Fast X director, went on to add: "There's no Fast & Furious without an amazing tag at the end," referring to the moment Dante Reyes (played by Jason Momoa) phones Hobbs to inform him that he's next on his Hit List.

Johnson and Diesel had been reported to be in a feud as recently as 2021. However, it appears they resolved any outstanding differences privately last year.

Following confirmation of his return to the flagship Fast family, Johnson himself shared his excitement in a message on Instagram, also addressing how things now stand between him and Diesel.

"Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away," the actor wrote.



"The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FAST X: Part II.

"Last summer @vindiesel and I put all the past behind us. We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.

"I've built my career on an 'Audience First' mentality and that will always serve as my North Star."

Fast X is now playing in US and UK cinemas.

