First 'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel rides again in explosive showdown with Jason Momoa's villain

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of Paul Walker's death.

LOS ANGELES – Vin Diesel did not come alone to the "Fast X" trailer takeover party at L.A. Live Thursday. He brought family.

"Fast & Furious" stalwarts Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang were on hand to show off the four-minute trailer for the first time. "Fast X," released May 19, is the tenth film in the super franchise that has made $5 billion in worldwide box office.

Diesel, 55, was alone on the stage when it came time to roll the trailer for the first time after the audience had chanted "Diesel!" (a chant the never-bashful actor started himself).

"Guys, I can't tell you how good it feels after 23 years to be here tonight to unveil the trailer," said Diesel. "The Super Bowl will see one minute of this trailer. You are going to see four minutes."

The "Fast X" trailer dropped online Friday

Diesel wore a t-shirt commemorating late co-star Paul Walker, who died in 2013. Members of Walker's family were in the audience for the trailer unveiling.

"I've been so blessed to be part of this family," said Diesel to the audience. "You truly are, and I mean this from my soul, the best fans any film could ever dream of. You allowed us to be your family. I can't wait for you to see this."

Maria Menounos hosted the event, bringing each cast member onstage to discuss the street-racing franchise that began with 2001's "The Fast and the Furious." and is in its third decade.

"It's been one hell of a ride, we've grown up together," said Menounos. "I've been waiting to say this, "Fast-10 your seatbelts."

"Fast X" villain and "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa introduced Diesel to the stage via a video message.

"It's been a privilege to be in this iconic franchise and to be the next bad guy to tear this beautiful family apart," said Momoa.

First 'Fast X' trailer: What happens?

The first trailer begins with a typical Toretto family cookout led by Grandma Toretto (franchise newcomer Rita Moreno).

"I know this road has been very hard and yet here you are, building this magnificent family," she says.

Momoa's villain Dante brings emotional hatred and pain to Diesel's Dom Toretto - kidnapping his child.

"Never accept death when suffering is owed," says Dante before threatening. "That's the problem with having such a big family, you have to choose who you love."

Brie Larson's mysterious character shows power moves in a screen fight.

And count on Torreto to fight back against any foe, at high speeds in his classic Dodge Charger, somehow blowing up beautiful parts of locations such as Rome, Italy.

Dom shows one particularly effective evasive maneuver on a bridge, avoiding being pick-up by grappling hooks by helicopters. The two helicopters collide and explode and Dom rides on.

"You will never be able to break my family," he vows.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Fast & Furious 10': Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa battle in 'Fast X' trailer