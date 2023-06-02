Vimeo Instituting Changes To How You Can Watch Content On Your TV
A change is gonna come in the way you can Vimeo. Engadget reports the company is ending support for its current TV apps on June 27th.
Going away is Vimeo support for Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku devices. That means if you wish to watch on your TV screen, you’ll have to stream from a mobile device using Apple AirPlay or Google Cast.
Vimeo hasn’t made a formal announcement on its plans. The details were first seen tucked away on a support page on the service’s website. Some of the apps themselves also gave an interstitial message.
The content purchased via Vimeo will still be available. Users just have to use AirPlay or Chromecast to watch it on TV.
The help page states that “We believe that our users looking to view Vimeo videos will receive a better ongoing experience by casting via our mobile app, enabling customers to enjoy Vimeo content on their TV.”
