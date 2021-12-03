VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2022FY

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB plans to release financial results in Financial Year 2022 (starting September 1, 2021 and ending August 31, 2022) according to the following plan:

- December 23, 2021 – consolidated interim financial statements for the three months;

- April 01, 2022 – consolidated interim financial statements for the six months; consolidated interim report for the six months;

- June 27, 2022 – consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months;

- October 24, 2022 – consolidated interim financial statements for the twelve months;

- November 25, 2022 – consolidated annual financial statements; consolidated annual report.





Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No.: +370 (5) 2525700



