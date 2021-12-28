Ville Koivunen powers Finland past Austria 7-1 at world junior hockey championship

EDMONTON — Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship.

Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack.

Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win.

Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net.

After Monday's games, Finland led the Group A standings with six points from two regulation wins, followed by Canada (three points), Germany (two points), Czechia (one point) and Austria (zero points).

GERMANY 2 CZECHIA 1 (OT)

At Edmonton, Alexander Blank scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Germany defeated Czechia 2-1.

Blank scored at 1:20 of the extra frame to give the Germans (1-1) their first win of the tournament.

Blank opened the scoring at 24:29 of the second period, but Jan Mysak tied it just over 10 minutes later.

Florian Bugl made 39 saves for Germany.

Jan Bednar stopped 30 shots for Czechia (0-2), which picked up its first point of the tournament despite the loss.





RUSSIA 4 SWITZERLAND 2

At Red Deer, Alta., Danila Yurov had a goal and an assist as Russia downed Switzerland.

Pavel Tyutnev scored the winning goal late in the first period as Russia (1-1) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

Dmitri Zlodeyev and Matvei Michkov also scored for Russia.

Attilio Biasca and Fabian Ritzmann scored for Switzerland (0-1).

Yegor Guskov made 16 saves for Russia, while Kevin Pasche stopped 28 shots for Switzerland.

Later in Red Deer, Sweden faced Slovakia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press