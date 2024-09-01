Villa's Champions League fixtures confirmed

[BBC]

Aston Villa's fixture list for the new league phase of the revamped Champions League has been confirmed.

Villa will play eight games against eight different teams between 17 September and 29 January, four away and four at home.

Back in the competition for the first time since 1982-83, Unai Emery's team travel to Swiss side Young Boys in their opener.

Teams who finish in the top eight will qualify automatically for the last 16, while those who place ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout play-off for the chance to join them.

