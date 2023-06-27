Villarreal's top defender Pau Torres could be headed to the Premier League

After more than ten years with Villarreal, star player Pau Torres has reportedly made the decision to depart from the club.

The 26-year-old has reached the conclusion that it is time to conclude his tenure with the Yellow Submarine, feeling the need to progress to the next phase of his career.

It is evident that there is no shortage of interest in the player. Aston Villa have emerged as the frontrunner for Torres, particularly due to the presence of former manager Unai Emery, who is well aware of Torres' capabilities.

Emery is keen on bringing Torres to the Premier League, but the focus now shifts to the asking price set by Fernando Roig.

Villarreal are believed to be seeking over €45million for Torres, a fee that Villa may not be willing to pay, especially considering Torres has only one year left on his contract.

However, Villa face competition from Juventus and Bayern Munich, both expressing interest in Torres, albeit not necessarily as their first-choice target.

Villarreal are constrained by a limited salary cap, which could influence their decision-making.

Similarly, Torres is unlikely to aggressively force his departure, given his close connection to Villarreal.

The article Villarreal's top defender Pau Torres could be headed to the Premier League appeared first on Planetsport.com.