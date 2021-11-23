Villarreal vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Villarreal lost 2-1 at Manchester United in September following a stoppage-time goal from Cristiano Ronaldo (left) (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United look to bounce back after another humbling defeat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked following the heavy loss at Watford.

That means Michael Carrick is in charge on an interim basis, with barely any time to make adjustments, as United look to negotiate their way into the last 16 of the Champions League.

Tied at the top of Group F with Villarreal on seven points and only two points clear of Atalanta, United must win to guarantee their place in the knock-out stages.

But only a dramatic finish from Cristiano Ronaldo sunk the Yellow Submarines at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture, meaning a tough test awaits at El Madrigal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Villarreal vs Manchester United is scheduled to kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday, 23 November, 2021.

The game takes place at the Estadio de la Ceramica, also known as El Madrigal.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5pm.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the game online and on mobile devices either through the website or BT Sport app.

Confirmed line-ups

Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, P Torres, Estupinan, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros, Gomez, Danjuma, Pino

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Maguire, Lindelof, Fred, McTominay, Van de Beek, Martial, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Odds

Villarreal: 9/5

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United: 7/5

Prediction

United have shown very little to suggest they can bounce back despite Solskjaer’s departure, Unai Emery’s side were superior for large spells at Old Trafford, so we’ll lean towards a home win. 2-1.

