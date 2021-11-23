Villarreal vs Man United LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Villarreal vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era with a huge game away at Villarreal in the Champions League early kick-off this evening.

Michael Carrick will take charge of the first-team while decision-makers at Old Trafford say they will search for a caretaker manager to oversee the team until the end of the season. Interestingly, however, there is a growing belief the club could tempt Mauricio Pochettino away from Paris Saint-Germain during the current campaign.

Still, as vitally important as the next managerial appointment is, United cannot afford to slip up at the Estadio de la Cerámica. While they remain in a strong position in Group F, a loss here and a win for Atalanta against Young Boys would leave them third in the group and give the new manager, whoever it is, a potentially difficult situation to salvage.

Kick-off: 17.45pm GMT at the Estadio de la Cerámica

How to watch

Prediction

Confirmed Man Utd teams: Bruno Fernandes dropped

Confirmed Villarreal XI

Paul Scholes on the Man Utd staff under Ole Gunnar Solskjær

17:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

“If I was in their position, I’d be feeling guilty.”

Paul Scholes on Ole Gunnar Solskjær

17:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

“We thought a long time ago he couldn’t take us to that next level.”

Rio Ferdinand on Man Utd’s managerial change

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

“You’d like to see a reaction from the players immediately.”

Bruno Fernandes dropped: Why it’s a big statement

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

No player has made more assists in the UEFA Champions League this season than Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (4, level with Antony and Leroy Sané), while he has also created the most chances of any player (16).

Next Man Utd manager: Club reportedly hold talks with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to The Guardian, United are in talks with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde over the idea of becoming the club’s interim manager until the end of the season.

Michael Carrick prepares to take his first game as interim Man Utd manager

16:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bruno Fernandes dropped

16:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Well, Carrick has certainly made a statement.

Not only has Donny Van de Beek been called into the starting XI, Bruno Fernandes has been dropped.

Quite the first team selection!

Confirmed Villarreal XI

16:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Man Utd XI: Fernandes dropped, Van de Beek starts

16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

📋 Your United line-up to take on Villarreal...



Your United line-up to take on Villarreal...

Tale of United’s Champions League campaign so far: The Ronaldo story

16:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Life after Solskjaer begins for Manchester United...



The Reds have been on a rollercoaster ride in Europe this season.



Life after Solskjaer begins for Manchester United...

The Reds have been on a rollercoaster ride in Europe this season.

Can Michael Carrick galvanise the team and clinch a place in the knockout stage?

Fabrizio Romano: Michael Carrick to make some ‘big changes'

16:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Michael Carrick's preparing some big changes for Manchester United starting XI vs Villarreal. Also, Donny van de Beek finally expected to start.

Nemanja Matic from United’s Spanish camp

16:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

📍 On location in Spain 🏟️



On location in Spain

Watch today's United Daily, brought to you from Villarreal

Michael Carrick taking Man Utd training before Villarreal clash

16:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

🔴 Michael Carrick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time 👊



Michael Carrick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time

Will he kick off with a win?

Pep Guardiola on Mauricio Pochettino amid Man Utd manager links

16:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

“I am sure managers are better every year. Every season you have a lot of learnings. I am pretty sure he is an excellent manager,” he said.

“You can be a top manager and not win titles. For the managers who have a chance to win is because you are at top clubs, with good investment and top players. That doesn’t mean managers in the Championship or not at the top of the Premier League aren’t excellent managers.”

Man Utd’s growing belief over Mauricio Pochettino

16:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

‘Both he and United are aware of the mutual interest and Old Trafford’s hierarchy have been alerted to the potential of bringing in a top-class manager sooner than they thought was possible.

Pochettino is believed to be dissatisfied with elements of his role with PSG and has long-harboured a desire to take over at United. He also has the backing of influential figures at Old Trafford, including Sir Alex Ferguson, who is a big admirer.’

You can read more from James Robson here.

Prediction

15:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

We expect a reaction of sorts, but not enough to topple a Villarreal side on a three-match unbeaten run, with former Arsenal boss Emery reaffirming his commitment to the club after links with Newcastle.

Another entertaining draw between these two teams could beckon, with Cristiano Ronaldo no doubt keen to play the role of hero again.

Villarreal 2-2 Manchester United.

Early team news

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

United defender Raphael Varane remains sidelined for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury, though captain Harry Maguire is available for European competition amid a one-match domestic suspension for his two yellow cards - which came in the space of just seven minutes - in the Watford debacle.

Paul Pogba is also out for up to three months with a thigh injury suffered with France, while Mason Greenwood is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Luke Shaw is also doubtful with a head injury suffered against Watford, while Edinson Cavani is still dealing with a tendon issue.

How to watch

15:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: This evening’s match will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action unfold online via the website or BT Sport app.

You can also follow coverage with Standard Sport's LIVE match blog.

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s trip to Villarreal in the Champions League this evening.

Kick-off at the Estadio de la Cerámica is scheduled for 17.45pm GMT.