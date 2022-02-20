Villarreal vs Juventus: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - Champions League

(Getty Images)

Juventus make the trip to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

The Italian side capitalised on Chelsea’s draw with Zenit in the final group match to take top spot and their attentions once again turn to Europe.

Two consecutive draws in Serie A have left them looking over their shoulder - they sit fourth in the table but just three points above Atalanta, who have a game in hand.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal side finished second in their Champions League group, just a single point behind Man United.

The former Arsenal manager has an incredible record in the Europa League and will now be hoping to replicate that on the biggest stage.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Villarreal vs Juventus is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal will host the match.

Where to watch Villarreal vs Juventus

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the website or BT Sport app.

Live coverage: You can follow all the action as it happens with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Villarreal vs Juventus team news

Giovani Lo Celso and Etienne Capoue are both injury doubts for the Spanish side and will be assessed late on.

Francis Coquelin, Gerard Moreno and Ruben Pena are all more certain to miss out for Unai Emery’s side.

Paulo Dybala is facing a race to prove his fitness for Juventus ahead of the first-leg and should he miss out, Dusan Vlahovic could make his first European start for his new club.

There are also plenty of injury concerns for the team to contend with at the back, with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini both ruled out.

Villarreal vs Juventus prediction

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last six matches at home, and only Osasuna, Man United and Barcelona have come away victorious this season.

Inconsistency continues to be an issue for Juventus, and the way Chelsea blew them away at Stamford Bridge shows how vulnerable they can be.

The Spanish side don’t possess the quality of the Blues, but have enough to give themselves a chance going into the second-leg.

Villarreal to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the first competitive fixture between the two sides.