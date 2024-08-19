Villarreal agree deal for Alexander Sorloth replacement

Villarreal are set to make their season debut on Monday evening against Atletico Madrid, and they will be facing their top scorer from last season, as Alexander Sorloth lines up for Los Rojiblancos at La Ceramica. While he will not be available for the clash, it does appear the Yellow Submarine have found their replacement.

As per Relevo, Villarreal have agreed a deal for imposing target man Thierno Barry. The FC Basel striker will head to Castellon for a fee between €12m and €15m, depending on variables, and is due to fly to Spain in the next 24 hours.

The 21-year-old French forward, formerly of Sochaux and then Beveren in Belgium, scored 12 goals last season for Basel in 37 appearances, giving five assists. He has started off the season on fire for the Swiss giants though, scoring 8 times in just 283 minutes so far. Barry is mobile and sizeable, in a similar sense to Sorloth, and Marcelino Garcia Toral will be hoping he carries that form with him to La Ceramica.