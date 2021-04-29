Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe penalty hands Gunners Europa League semi-final hope
Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final tie against Villarreal is finely poised after a thrilling first-leg encounter in Spain.
Nicolas Pepe struck a potentially crucial away goal from the penalty spot after efforts from Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol and a red card for Dani Ceballos had left the Gunners with a mountain to climb against opponents managed by their former boss Unai Emery.
Arsenal, who had Martin Odegaard back in the starting lineup, fell behind with only four minutes and 39 seconds on the clock at Estadio de la Ceramica, with Samuel Chukwueze looking to isolate makeshift left-back Granit Xhaka.
Ceballos duly went over to assist, only for the ball to fall loose and Trigueros - sent off during Sunday’s LaLiga defeat by Barcelona for a poor challenge on Lionel Messi - to dispatch a firm low strike beyond the grasp of Bernd Leno.
The visitors seemed to respond well to going behind, dominating possession and looking dangerous coming forward, but sorely lacking a final ball.
Matters got worse for Mikel Arteta’s men just before the half-hour mark, however, when Gerard Moreno rose unmarked to flick on Dani Parejo’s corner from the left and experienced defender Albiol stole in to turn home at the back post.
Arsenal then looked set to get the chance to reduce the deficit from the spot after Pepe was tripped by the dangling leg of Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth.
However, the decision from Portuguese referee Artur Manuel Soares Dias to award a penalty was correctly overturned after a VAR check on a clear handball from Pepe.
Arsenal made a purposeful start to the second half, but an already tough task appeared to get a whole lot harder when Ceballos - walking a tightrope after a foolish foul at the start of the second half that followed a first-half caution for pulling back the marauding Foyth - received a second yellow card for standing on the foot of a sliding Parejo.
Leno made a crucial fingertip save to deny Villarreal’s top scorer Moreno and the Gunners appeared more balanced following the introduction of Gabriel Martinelli, with Pepe scoring a potentially pivotal away goal from 12 yards after the dangerous Saka had been tripped by Trigueros.
The match became 10 vs 10 with 10 minutes left to play, with former Spurs and Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue shown a second yellow as he was stretchered off after flying in recklessly on Saka.
Late substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - back in the squad after recovering from malaria - then had a chance to level the tie in stoppage time, but his shot was parried behind by Geronimo Rulli.
More to follow
Read More
Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal LIVE! Europa League semi-final result, match stream, latest news, goals highlights
Arsenal player ratings vs Villarreal: Pepe and Saka save Arsenal on nightmare night for Ceballos and Partey