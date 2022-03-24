Villanueva's beef with firefighters, the L.A. Times, Gascón, 'Latinx' and more

Gustavo Arellano
·6 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 07: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva talks with media, homeless advocates and local residents as he walked the Venice Boardwalk. He railed about the failures of local elected officials &quot;to properly regulate public spaces&quot; and said he&#39;d like to see the boardwalk cleared of tents by the Fourth of July. Venice Boardwalk on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva walks the Venice boardwalk in June, discussing homelessness. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The ostensible purpose of my sit-down with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was to talk about his department's Latino makeup and outlook. It took a bizarre detour when he began to offer random, tone-deaf pronouncements about the Black community for reasons known only to him.

But throughout our one-hour chat, for which he arrived late but nevertheless gave me a tad more than his promised 60 minutes, el sheriff offered all sorts of insights, each more out there — and telling of his Nixonian nature — than the other.

Here’s a grab bag of them:

  • He thinks the Los Angeles Fire Department has it easy. “They work out, they cook, they go grocery shopping,” Villanueva said, while he claimed his deputies are out on duty “24-7” but get little respect from the public for their hard work. Firefighters? “They host a parade for them when they take a cat out of a tree.”

  • He accuses The Times of taking unflattering photos of him while portraying other politicians like gods. “When there's a picture of [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom or [former Los Angeles Unified School District Supervisor Austin] Beutner there's always this upward thing,” Villanueva said. “There’s this majestic look. And I'm looking down and looking sideways.”

When I pointed out that we have many “nice pictures” of him smiling or looking like, well, a sheriff, he said I didn’t make him look bad; my colleague Alene Tchekmedyian made "a specialty of that," along with our former colleague Maya Lau: “It says a thousand words. If you want to try to make the person look sinister, in some way or untrustworthy, you guys find a way to take a photo to do that. But you'll never do that of Newsom.”

  • Villanueva described himself as “the first person in the nation” at his level of law enforcement prominence to push back “against that Black Lives Matter narrative,” which he didn't really explain what that was. And “that whole [antifa] crowd didn't bother going into sheriff's territory" during the Black Lives Matter rallies held in the summer of 2020 "because they knew what was waiting for them.”

  • Villanueva said he was never invited to join the Cavemen deputy gang when he was stationed in East Los Angeles because he was “kind of like the nerd” of his group. His nickname back then: “Fletcha” — “arrow” in Spanish. “So when you say 'Mexican nerd' thing,” he said, referring to my public description of myself, “I can relate to you.”

OK, I laughed at that.

A demonstrator holds a T-shirt with Andres Guardado on it at a rally
Hundreds of demonstrators rally outside the L.A. County Sheriff's Compton station on June 21, 2020, after the shooting of Andres Guardado, 18, by deputies. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

  • The June 2020 killing of 18-year-old Andres Guardado by sheriff's deputies in Gardena has brought continued scrutiny on Villanueva and his department. He labeled a coroner’s inquest into Guardado’s death a “circus stunt” when it happened. But to me, he described what happened to Guardado as a “tragedy” and disclosed that the federal government is “doing their own investigation.”

Alex Villanueva writes on an outdoor board.
In May, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva signs a large version of the petition to recall Dist. Atty. George Gascón. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

"Except [George] Gascón," I blurted, referring to L.A. County's progressive, embattled district attorney, who was born in Cuba and whose recall Villanueva publicly supports.

Upon hearing Gascón's name, Villanueva got a bemused look on his face. "Yeah, he's just an oddball from that [Cuban] crowd," the sheriff said.

Well, he played a game, I'd say.

Villanueva waged a public battle against the Board of Supervisors and Department of Public Health to defy the mandate. In the past, he reasoned it was a government “intrusion” that infringed on the personal choice of his deputies, and the push was causing a "mass exodus" that endangered the public.

In our interview, he clarified his stance.

“When you want to impose a mandate on your workforce, you better damn well know who your workforce is,” Villanueva said.

Alex Villanueva directs a pointer stick at a screen
Sheriff Alex Villanueva warns the county's vaccine mandate is causing a "mass exodus" in his department during a November news conference. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

And who is his workforce?

He said that his deputies as a department were so anti-vaccine that he placed an “extremely good” 2021 L.A. Times guest op-ed that detailed the seven stages of severe COVID-19 on the internal web page that all L.A. County sheriff's employees must log on to, to access their work. Villanueva also publicly urged them to get vaccinated, and even offered internal Zoom sessions alongside his command staff with the same message.

But Villanueva never forced his pandejo deputies to get the vaccine, he says, or tried to shame them into getting a jab. “Because as soon as you mandate something, especially people that are suspicious of government," he explained, "they believe in all these conspiracy theories. You know they're out there, especially on the right — the conservative crowd in the far right.

“And what is 80% of my workforce?” Villanueva continued. “Conservative and far right.”

  • Random quote: “The media pays attention to the people screaming the loudest at the street corner. And those are convicted criminals, their families, the people in and out of prison, on parole, on probation, all the advocacy groups that focus on them. And [the media] somehow think that they represent the Latino community.”

  • Villanueva wants to get reelected, but…

“If I don't get elected, no hard feelings,” he said. “This job is almost like being president. You get more gray hairs than when you started."

  • Breaking News!: Villanueva doesn’t like the term "Latinx" to refer to Latinos.

Shocking, isn't it?

“No, no, no, no, no,” he said when I threw out the term to see how he’d react. “The Spanish language does not accept 'Latinx.’” He went on to ridicule people who use it and "their preferred pronouns and all that s—" in an attempt at inclusivity.

"Latinx" to Villanueva is "kind of a modern creation ... where the average Latino says, ‘Screw you.’ The entire language is based on gender. Everything has a gender. Inanimate objects have a gender. El árbol — it’s not la árbol, it’s el árbol.”

If Villanueva doesn’t get reelected, maybe there's a career in etymology for him?

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.