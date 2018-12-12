Villanova's tumble from the top continues with rare Big 5 loss to Penn

Penn stunned Villanova Tuesday at The Palestra for its first win in the rivalry since 2002. (Getty)

Penn and Villanova have a long history on the basketball court as members of Philadelphia’s Big 5.

It’s not a history that favors Penn.

The teams play each other every season, as do all of the Big 5 schools, which also include Temple, La Salle and St. Joseph’s.

Entering Tuesday night, Villanova held a 48-16 all-time record against Penn, including a win streak dating back to 2002.

Penn pulls off stunner

That streak is no more.

The Quakers took down the No. 17 Wildcats, 78-75, prompting a court-storming at The Palestra and opening the informal Big 5 round-robin series up to a team that’s not Villanova for the first time since 2013.

It's over! Penn takes down Villanova for the first time since 2002, 78-75 at The Palestra! #Whānau pic.twitter.com/1XebujBsJ2 — Penn Basketball (@PennBasketball) December 12, 2018





Big 5 in play as Wildcats falter

It’s the first win for Penn over Villanova in 16 games and the first Big 5 loss since 2013 for the Wildcats, who have gone 4-0 against their Philadelphia rivals for five straight seasons.

It also continues a stark fall for the defending NCAA champions, who earlier suffered a 73-46 loss in their title game rematch with Michigan and a surprising overtime loss to Furman.

Five Quakers scored in double figures, led by AJ Brodeur and Antonio Woods, who each scored 16 points. Colin Gillespie was Villanova’s top performer with 21 points and four rebounds.

Down year to be expected

The downturn for the Wildcats isn’t entirely unexpected after four players from last year’s title team left for the NBA draft, three of whom were selected in the first round. Things won’t get any easier with No. 1 Kansas up next on Saturday.

The Wildcats should still be competitive in the Big East this season while Penn is making a claim as the Ivy League’s top team.

