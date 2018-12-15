Villanova vs. Kansas results: Score, highlights as Jayhawks pull off a close victory

Anchored by upperclassmen Lagerald Vick and Dedric Lawson, No. 1 Kansas escaped another near defeat at home by beating No. 17 Villanova, 74-71.

Lawson and Vick amounted for 57 of the Jayhawks (9-0) 74 points and scored all but one of the team's field goals in the second half to carry them past the upset-hungry Wildcats.

Kansas had escaped at Allen Fieldhouse over mid-major New Mexico State last Saturday, and entered the game having trailed at halftime in four of its last five games.

Villanova (8-4) was trying to get back on the right track after suffering a loss to Penn in its previous game. It thwarted a few of Kansas’ attempts in the first half to break the game open before keeping pace throughout the second half.

Ultimately, the duo of Vick and Lawson was too much for the Wildcats to overcome. The two did most of their damage inside and at the free throw line in the second half after camping beyond the three-point line often in the first 20 minutes. Between them they were 15-of-19 from the charity stripe, 19-of-30 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

It looked like the loss of center Udoka Azubuike to an injured ankle was going to impact the Jayhawks in the early going, but the presence of Lawson in particular in the paint alleviated that concern.

For the Wildcats, Phil Booth had 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead the way, while Eric Paschall and Collin Gillespie chipped in with 17 and 15 respectively, although they combined for just 9-of-24 from the field.

Kansas has now won 39 straight games at home when ranked No. 1 in the country.

Sporting News provided live updates from Kansas' close victory at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Villanova vs. Kansas: Score, updates, highlights

(All times ET)

Final: Kansas 74, Villanova 71

2:16 p.m.: Gillespie makes the first and misses the second intentionally, but the ball goes out of bounds before the Wildcats can throw up a three. Kansas takes over with 1.1 seconds left. The Jayhawks successfully inbound the ball and close out this game.

2:15 p.m.: Lawson hits both free throws but commits an inexplicable foul with two seconds. Gillespie to the line but Villanova will need a miracle.

2:12 p.m.: Eight seconds left, but this game is far from over. Booth weaves around defenders to hit a layup and cut the deficit to two. Kansas forced to call a timeout on the inbounds.

2:10 p.m.: Lawson splits the free throws and Bill Self calls a timeout with his team up four.

2:08 p.m.: Gillespie misses the layup and Vick counters with two free throws. Phil Booth hits a line drive three-pointer and it's 71-68 with 19 seconds to play.

2:05 p.m.: Gillespie hits back-to-back layups sandwiched in between a pair of Kansas free throws. His second is an and-one and he completes the three-point play to make it 69-65 with 31 seconds left. Kansas then throws away the inbound to give the Wildcats a chance to cut it to one-possession.

2:03 p.m.: Missed opportunity for Villanova, which turns it over and has to intentionally foul again. It's going to take some missed free throws and big Villanova shots for them to get back in this game.

1:58 p.m.: A pair of missed threes by the Wildcats forces them to foul and moves the Jayhawks to the line up five points with 1:10 left.

1:52 p.m.: Villanova now forced to call a timeout with 3:38 left as Kansas has opened up its lead to five. 48 of the Jayhawks' 61 points have been scored by Lawson and Vick.

1:50 p.m.: Booth and Lawson trade layups to break a 2:30 long dry spell for both teams. Kansas up 57-56 with 4:40 to play.

1:41 p.m.: Vick hits another three prior to the media timeout with eight minutes to play to tie it at 54. He has 23 points after scoring a combined five in his last two games.

1:36 p.m.: Midway through the second half and the Wildcats are hanging on to a slim 52-51 lead.

1:25 p.m.: It's been all Vick and Lawson for Kansas, who get back-to-back buckets to put the Jayhawks up three. The duo has 36 of the team's 46 points.

1:22 p.m.: Both teams have been attacking the paint much more in the second half, and Phil Booth gives Villanova a two-point lead on a layup with 13:35 left.

1:13 p.m.: Villanova has its first lead of the game as Eric Paschall swishes in a three around the 17-minute mark to make it 36-35. Paschall follows that up with a three-point play to give him 15 points.

Halftime: Kansas 33, Villanova 31

Some halftime stats:

Field goal percentage: Villanova: 38.5 percent Kansas: 50 percent

Rebounds: Villanova: 14 Kansas: 13

Turnovers: Villanova: 7 Kansas: 9

Scoring leaders: Villanova: Eric Paschall, Collin Gillespie (9 points) Kansas: Dedric Lawson: 14 points

First half:

12:53 p.m.: Eight consecutive points from Collin Gillespie ties the game, but Charlie Moore draws a blocking foul and responds with a pair of free throws to give the Jayhawks a two-point lead heading into halftime.

12:50 p.m.: Kansas seems on the verge of pulling away as we reach the final minutes of the first half but Villanova keeps answering with baskets of its own. 31-26 Jayhawks.

12:42 p.m.: Despite shooting just 6-for-20, Villanova is hanging around and is down just five points, in part due to eight Kansas turnovers.

12:31 p.m.: Vick breaks a cold spell for both teams and Kansas has answered Villanova's run with a 11-0 run of its own. The Wildcats have not scored in over six minutes.

12:20 p.m.: The second media timeout comes with 11:55 in the first half. Six straight points from Dedric Lawson has the Jayhawks back up 14-13.

12:14 p.m.: The tides have turned quickly. Villanova has scored the last 12 points now and leads 13-8. Saddiq Bey has five straight points for the Wildcats. Kansas' freshman guard Quentin Grimes picked up his second foul.

12:09 p.m.: Villanova goes on a 7-0 run to tie the game as we reach the first media timeout. Eric Paschall has seven points. Both teams have ben hesitant to work inside in this game, as eight of the 12 shots attempted have been from beyond the arc.

12:05 p.m.: Kansas comes out firing early. Devon Dotson has five points and Lagerald Vick has three to put them out to an 8-1 lead. Vick is shooting 56 percent from three-point range this season.

11:44 p.m.: The starting five for both teams. Tipoff will be at Noon.

