Villanova returns to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25 poll

Villanova needed just a week to reclaim its lost No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25. West Virginia waited a lot longer - nearly six decades, in fact - to get back to its position at No. 2.

Villanova returned to the top spot in Monday's new poll after an upset-filled week that included losses by No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Duke. The Wildcats got 52 of 65 first-place votes to move up from third to No. 1, where it spent three weeks in December.

The Mountaineers were next to capitalize on a big win, along with the chaos of a week that saw four top-5 teams lose to unranked opponents and six top-10 teams lose overall.

West Virginia - which beat then-No. 7 Oklahoma last week - earned 12 first-place votes and secured the program's highest ranking since December 1959 during Jerry West's senior season. Virginia climbed five spots to No. 3 and got the remaining first-place vote, followed by Michigan State after the Spartans' loss at Ohio State.

Purdue and Wichita State tied for No. 5. Duke, the preseason No. 1-ranked team, fell five spots to No. 7 after losing at North Carolina State. Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Xavier rounded out the top 10.

Villanova (14-1) lost at Butler on Dec. 30, then had to wait a week before beating Marquette on Saturday.

''We try to learn from our wins and losses,'' coach Jay Wright said afterward. ''We don't really judge ourselves on whether we won or lost, we judge ourselves on how well we played Villanova basketball. Sometimes we win and we still didn't play great Villanova basketball. When you lose, that's when it's really obvious. The team just refocuses themselves and recommits themselves.''

MOUNTAINEERS ROLLING

West Virginia (14-1) hasn't lost since falling to Texas A&M on opening night. That run includes a December home win against Virginia and Saturday's win against the Sooners and star freshman Trae Young.