Advertisement

Villanova endures Memphis' big run, wins 79-63 for Battle 4 Atlantis championship

  • Villanova's Justin Moore with his MVP trophy after Villanova's championship win during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    1/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    Villanova's Justin Moore with his MVP trophy after Villanova's championship win during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Villanova celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship win against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    2/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    Villanova celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship win against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) goes for the lay up between Memphis' David Jones (8) and Memphis' Jordan Brown (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    3/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) goes for the lay up between Memphis' David Jones (8) and Memphis' Jordan Brown (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Justin Moore, from second right, attempts to block Memphis' Caleb Mills during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    4/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Justin Moore, from second right, attempts to block Memphis' Caleb Mills during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Justin Moore, center bottom, controls the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    5/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Justin Moore, center bottom, controls the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's TJ Bamba (0) slam-dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    6/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's TJ Bamba (0) slam-dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune, center, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Ronnie Archer/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    7/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune, center, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Ronnie Archer/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Ronnie Archer/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    8/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Ronnie Archer/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Memphis' Caleb Mills (9) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    9/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Memphis' Caleb Mills (9) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova' s Hakim Hart, second from top right, shoots while guarded by Memphis' Ashton Hardaway (4) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    10/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova' s Hakim Hart, second from top right, shoots while guarded by Memphis' Ashton Hardaway (4) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's TJ Bamba, left, shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    11/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's TJ Bamba, left, shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) goes for a layup between Memphis' David Jones (8) and Jordan Brown (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    12/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) goes for a layup between Memphis' David Jones (8) and Jordan Brown (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Justin Moore (5) blocks Memphis' Jaykwon Walton (10) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    13/13

    Villanova Memphis Basketball

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Justin Moore (5) blocks Memphis' Jaykwon Walton (10) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Villanova's Justin Moore with his MVP trophy after Villanova's championship win during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
Villanova celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship win against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) goes for the lay up between Memphis' David Jones (8) and Memphis' Jordan Brown (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Justin Moore, from second right, attempts to block Memphis' Caleb Mills during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Justin Moore, center bottom, controls the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's TJ Bamba (0) slam-dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune, center, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Ronnie Archer/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Ronnie Archer/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Memphis' Caleb Mills (9) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova' s Hakim Hart, second from top right, shoots while guarded by Memphis' Ashton Hardaway (4) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's TJ Bamba, left, shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) goes for a layup between Memphis' David Jones (8) and Jordan Brown (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Justin Moore (5) blocks Memphis' Jaykwon Walton (10) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
Associated Press
·1 min read

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 13 points and all of Villanova's starters scored in double figures in beating Memphis 79-63 in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Friday.

Villanova used a 12-0 run late in the first half to lead by as many as 30 and led by 35 midway through the second half. At that point, Memphis, which shot just 15% in the first half, responded with a press and 21 unanswered points on 9-of-11 shooting led by Jahvon Quinerly's nine points to get within 14 with 4 1/2 minutes to go before the monster rally ended.

Justin Moore, Tyler Burton and Eric Dixon scored 11 points each and Mark Armstrong had 10 for Villanova. The Wildcats (6-1) made 13 of 35 3-point attempts, three apiece from Bamba and Moore. Burton had a game-high nine rebounds.

David Jones scored 13 points, Quinery 12 and Caleb Mills 10 for the Tigers (5-1), who made only 7 of 25 from the arc.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball