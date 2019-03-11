Villanova, Colgate to meet in Week Zero
(STATS) - During a 2019 season in which FCS teams can play up to 12 regular-season games, Villanova announced an early jump on its schedule on Monday.
The CAA Football program will play a Week Zero game at defending Patriot League champ Colgate on Aug. 24. Like Villanova, the game completes a 12-game schedule for Colgate, which previously announced its other dates.
Villanova has finished 5-6 in each of coach Mark Ferrante's first two seasons. The Wildcats seek improvement in a schedule that includes six home games, although they won't face an FBS opponent for the first time since 2004.
Most FCS teams will begin their respective season over Labor Day weekend.
2019 Villanova Schedule
Aug. 24, at Colgate
Sept. 7, Lehigh
Sept. 14, at Bucknell
Sept. 21, at Towson*
Sept. 28, Maine*
Oct. 5, at William & Mary*
Oct. 12, at James Madison*
Oct. 26, Stony Brook*
Nov. 2, at New Hampshire*
Nov. 9, Richmond*
Nov. 16, LIU Brooklyn
Nov. 23, Delaware*
* - CAA Football game