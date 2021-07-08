‘The Villainess’ TV Adaptation In The Works At Amazon From Francisca Hu, Skybound Entertainment & Contents Panda

EXCLUSIVE: Korean feature film The Villainess, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, is set to be adapted for television by Amazon Studios.

The streamer is developing a small screen remake of the movie with Dynasty and Sleepy Hollow writer Francisca Hu attached to write and exec produce the pilot episode.

It comes after Deadline revealed in 2019 that Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment, which is behind series including Fear The Walking Dead and Amazon’s Invincible, had teamed up with Next Entertainment World’s Contents Panda to adapt the movie.

Jeong Byeong-Gil, who directed the original film, is set to helm pilot and will exec produce alongside Star Trek Beyond writer Doug Jung.

The Villainess series will follow an Asian woman who believes she is adopted and raised by white parents in a small American town, but after a violent incident on a trip to Seoul, she discovers she may have a deadly past connected to her motherland. The only way to uncover her true identity might be to sell her soul to a dark and corrupt organization.

The film, which was known locally as Aknyeo, starred Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun and Sung Joon.

Skybound is repped by CAA and lawyers Katz, Golden, Lerner, Jeong Byeong-Gil is repped by CAA, Doug Jung is repped by Circle of Confusion and UTA and Francisca Hu is repped by TFC Management and Verve.

