THE VILLAGES COMMUNITY WILL BE MAKING WAVES TO FIGHT CANCER & SUPPORT FLORIDA CANCER SPECIALISTS FOUNDATION

Swim Across America events throughout the month of October

Bradenton, Fla, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together, Swim Across America and The Villages community will host a month-long fundraiser in October to support the Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation in providing vital non-medical financial assistance to cancer patients in need. The event is sponsored by The Villages Aquatics Swim Team.

Participants can select a swimming goal that they will complete during the month at one of The Villages pools or by joining The Villages Aquatics Swim Team. They can choose to swim in memory or in honor of a special person in their lives. Proceeds from the month-long event will be presented on November 5, 2021.

“The Villages is consistently recognized as the number one active adult community in the United States,” said FCS Foundation Vice Chair Maen Hussein, MD. “The residents embrace a healthy lifestyle and we are delighted that they are jumping into their local pools to support our efforts.”

Swim Across America is dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment. The non-profit has grown from sponsoring a single open water charity swim nearly 35 years ago to now hosting more than 21 charity open water swims across the U.S. that have raised more than $85 million to fund early stage cancer research and clinical trials.

FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys added, “This three-way partnership will greatly enhance our ability to assist many more adult cancer patients across Florida at a time when requests continue to rise.”

Additional information is available at SwimAcrossAmerica.com/Villages.

About Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation provides financial support to qualified adult cancer patients in the state of Florida for expenses such as rent or mortgage, car payments and utility bills. By giving patients peace of mind in knowing that their bills are being paid while they are undergoing treatment, the FCS Foundation allows them to concentrate on what really matters – fighting cancer.

Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly toward paying the essential non-medical living expenses of an adult battling cancer.

The Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization located at 5985 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210, Bradenton, Florida 34211. Learn more about the FCS Foundation at: FCSF.org or call (941) 677.7181.

