Villagers of MP's Ladhpura Khas thrilled after nomination into UNWTO

Visuals of Ladhpura Khas village in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo/ANI)

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Villagers of Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh are ecstatic after their village was nominated in the 'Best Tourism Village' category for the United Nations World Tourism Organization Award (UNWTO).

They are filled with a new feeling of enthusiasm since their village has been nominated for the prestigious award.

Village head Dilip Kushwaha told ANI that tourism has been very beneficial to the people here.

"With the nomination, we are enthusiastic. Tourism has opened doors for employment opportunities here," he said.

Talking about the features of the village, Kushwaha said, "Our village is situated near Betwa river. It offers a serene environment to the tourists."

The village wears a scenic beauty and a blissful environment that attracts several tourists as it takes them away from the hustle-bustle of the cities.

Uma Pathak, owner of the homestay in the village said that tourists like to experience the life of common villagers here.

"We are very happy. We had started to tourism to show our lifestyle. At that time we did not think our village would be famous across the world. A unique feature is that all tourists who come here experience the life of any common villager and they take away a raw experience," she said.

"People from cities come to this village to experience the serene environment, the life we live and the challenges we face. We treat them as our family members and serve food cooked on clay stove," said Ram Babu Kushwaha, another homestay owner.

Apart from Ladhpura Khas village, two other villages including Meghalaya's Kongthong village, and Telangana's Pochampally have also been nominated for the eminent award. (ANI)