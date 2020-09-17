Is Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Popular Amongst Insiders?

Every investor in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Village Super Market is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$365m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Village Super Market.

View our latest analysis for Village Super Market

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Village Super Market?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Village Super Market already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Village Super Market's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Village Super Market is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Steven Crystal, with ownership of 9.6%. Estate of James Sumas is the second largest shareholder owning 8.2% of common stock, and Robert Sumas holds about 6.9% of the company stock. Robert Sumas, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Vice Chairman.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Story continues