Village of Slocan urged to adopt new rules to cut wildfire risk

The Village of Slocan is being urged to incorporate FireSmart guidelines into its Official Community Plan, as well as new rules to help reduce the risk of wildfires for future development in town.

“If a wildfire event were to occur in forested areas surrounding the village, the wildfire could spread quickly and has the potential to throw burning debris up to two kilometres ahead of the wildfire, where it may ignite materials and structures,” notes a draft of the development guidelines presented to council August 14. “Development that occurs within the municipality that does not mitigate the wildfire hazards present could expose people, infrastructure and properties to the impacts of wildfire.”

The call to include the ‘Wildfire Hazards Development Permit Area’ in the OCP came from Michelle Griffiths, coordinator of SIFCo’s Wildfire Resiliency Program. She attended the council meeting as a delegation to urge council to adopt the new rules.

“Given the smaller size of the municipality of Slocan, and the predominately high fire threat surrounding the community… it is recommended the Wildfire Hazard DPA cover the entire municipal boundary of developable land,” she said.

The 2020 Community Wildfire Protection Plan for RDCK Area H South found that Slocan and much of the southern Slocan Valley is situated in a high fire risk area. The Slocan Valley Wildfire Resiliency Program was developed to cut that risk. Among the program’s goals are encouraging FireSmart practices on public and private lands, improving emergency response plans, and sharing information with the public.

The initiative is being led by SIFCo, the organization that manages Slocan Valley’s community forest.

Development dos and don’ts

Now into its fourth year, SIFCo’s Slocan Valley Wildfire Resiliency Program is hoping to move local governments to the next level of planning for wildfire protection.

“The aim is to address the wildfire hazard to reduce the risk of future development,” said Griffiths. That would be done through the adoption of specific planning rules and guidelines in the Village’s Official Community Plan. The rules would mean new development would have to be done with wildfire mitigation in mind.”

That would include making design decisions like using non-flammable materials on walls and roofs; adapting landscaping plans to keep the foundation of a building clear of any vegetation and using plants that have fire-resistant attributes; siting buildings away from trees; and using fine screen on vent holes and windows to prevent embers from starting fires inside.

The new development rules would not apply to additions less than 25% of the size of the building; to outbuildings less than 500 square feet that are 10 feet away from the primary building; to roof repairs and replacement (except untreated shakes would no longer be allowed); to the removal of dead or dying trees and pruning of undergrowth. The DPA rules do not apply to buildings made of metal, stone, or other non-flammable material.

“The impact of wildfire can be mitigated through appropriate and targeted development policy, guidance and ongoing management,” notes the draft DPA.

But councillors are cautious about adding new development rules, especially to an Official Community Plan that was only recently adopted after months of public consultation and participation.

Mayor Jessica Lunn balked at passing a motion that simply called for the draft DPA to be received and sent out for feedback from other levels of government and private organizations. Instead, council agreed they needed more time to think about the proposed amendment, and voted to table the issue until council’s September meeting for further discussion.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice