Village of McBride urge residents to conserve water

The Village of McBride is urging residents to conserve water and provided tips on how to do so at its October 12th Water Conservation Open House.

Foreman of Public Works with the Village of McBride, Matt Slaney said to save water, residents can leave a one liter bottle filled with water in their toilet tank.

“Every time you flush, there's one liter less water we're using,” Slaney said. According to the Village, toilets can be a major source of leaks and inefficient water use. The municipality recommends regularly checking toilets for leaks.

“A toilet that’s constantly filling may require a new flap valve or adjustments to prevent leaking,” a pamphlet distributed by the Village reads.

It adds low-flow or high-efficiency toilets can save up to 20 per cent of water used with each flush Slaney said taking shorter showers, using an efficient shower head, and only running washing machines and dishwashers when full also helps to conserve water.

Other water conservation tips provided by the Village include:

The Village encourages residents who notice a wet spot on the ground in town or on their property to notify their staff to reduce the time a leak persists.

Spencer Hall, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, RMG, The Rocky Mountain Goat