Village cricket team records one of lowest scores in history

Cricket - Russell Sach

A village cricket team has recorded one of the lowest scores in history after being bowled out for nine.

Will Hobbs, the Elvaston Cricket Club fourth XI opening batsman, earned their top score of two runs, while the rest of the team departed the field without a contribution.

The remaining runs at their Derbyshire County League fixture against Risley’s Second XI on Saturday were extras – five from leg byes and two from wides.

The losing side were praised for having the “right spirit” after managing to stay on the field for 10 overs before being bowled out. Risley then made short work of polishing off the match within two overs.

The scorecard tells its own story - SWNS

Their captain, Dane Harper, 30, said: “We definitely expected a tougher game, to be honest. We were still talking about it late last night, and we couldn’t believe what happened.

“To be fair to them, they had brought along a very junior team. Most of the lads were between 12 and 15. Ours were older and we only had two juniors in our team.

“We’ve got two very sensible openers, and they did what was needed to be done. They played their shots as if we were chasing 200.”

Elvaston were commended for carrying on despite their batting collapse. James Holland, a historian and broadcaster, wrote on Twitter: “How utterly brilliant…”

Another Twitter user wrote: “I’m so glad the internet wasn’t a thing when I played. We had scorecards like this several times a season.”

In 1913, Huish and Langport scored zero when they played Glastonbury.