Village of Clive council passes tax rate bylaw to raise about $723K

Clive village council passed its 2023 tax rate bylaw with the aim of raising about $723,000 through municipal taxes. The decision was made at the May 23 regular meeting of council held one day later than usual due to the long weekend.

Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney presented councillors with the draft 2023 tax rate bylaw which she stated was based on the 2023 budget already approved by council. Kenney stated the tax rate bylaw would collect about $723,000 in municipal taxes.

The CAO noted the aforementioned budget included a roughly three per cent property tax increase on an average residential property.

Councillors unanimously passed all readings of the bylaw to bring it into effect.

Peace officer update

Lacombe County Community Peace Officer (CPO) Mark Sproule submitted a report summarizing recent duties for the village, noting Clive services were somewhat reduced in 2022 because of staffing shortages.

Clive contracts its CPO work to the county. Sproule stated the department is at full strength again.

He noted bylaw enforcement is a large part of CPO work in Clive, usually involving snow removal in winter and grass cutting in summer. He stated in 2022 CPOs issued 27 warnings for bylaw issues such as these.

“Education remains the number one tool in dealing with municipal compliance and we have had good success with this approach,” stated Sproule.

Traffic is also a large part of the CPOs duties and Sproule stated his department was able to recover a few stolen vehicles and also assist the RCMP.

Sproule added that his department has a presence in Wolf Creek schools and offers programs such as online safety, bullying awareness and railway safety.

Property sale questions fielded

Kenney reported that she’s been fielding property sales questions looking for information such as tax certificates, certificates regarding compliance and building permit records.

Dust control also seems popular among some residents as the village has received several requests, one along Westling Road which was forwarded to Lacombe County and one in the general residential area. Kenney reported after discussion the resident decided calcium chloride was too expensive and was looking into other alternatives.

She added the Hwy. #12/21 Water Commission hook-up is scheduled for mid-June.

Development permit

Kenney reported the village had issued one development permit for a garage on VanEaton Way.

Public Works report

The village received two requests for maintenance, including one to clean up gravel on 51st Ave. and one notice of a partially plugged manhole connection which was resolved May 23.

It was noted the village’s Public Works foreman was seconded to help fight wildfires May 18 to 26.

The second pump was installed on the sewer lift station May 18, with the CAO noting some minor programming is required.

RCMP report

Councillors reviewed the regular report submitted to them from the Blackfalds RCMP detachment.

On May 14 Blackfalds RCMP reported they had received a call that stolen property had been re-listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace apparently at a Red Deer County address. The complaint is under investigation.

On May 15 police reported a man complained that he sold a guitar on Facebook Marketplace and when he met the female buyer in a parking lot she handed him a $5 bill wrapped around a $50 bill. RCMP reported the complainant stated the female then fled with the guitar and it was later determined the $50 bill was counterfeit.

