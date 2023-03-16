Village of Clive council hears education tax relief now but possible hike in 2024

The Village of Clive village council heard that the Alberta government’s 2023 budget offers some education tax relief this year, but another forecast of the future predicts a requisition hike in 2024. The reports were made at the March 13 regular meeting of village council.

Councillors heard the regular report of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney who provided a brief summary of the Alberta government’s 2023 budget which was announced Feb. 28.

Kenney noted some good news: Clive’s portion of the provincial government’s school requisition, the tax collected to run the education system, would decrease 4.5 per cent down to $199,739.

The CAO pointed out the village’s share of Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) capital funding would remain the same at $109,775. The MSI operating share doubled however to $70,876.

More good news for Clive residents is that the nearby provincial road, Hwy. #12, has been confirmed to be re-paved in some areas in 2024. Generally, areas between Sec. Hwy. #815 intersection to the intersection with Hwy. #50 will be included.

Mayor Lucy Henry waned to point out, however, that another recent forecast of future provincial budgets call for a four per cent hike to school requisition in 2024.

“I think it’s important we do communicate that,” said Mayor Henry.

Financial report

The CAO reported that the village’s audited financial statement will be presented at the April 11 regular council meeting.

Persons crimes

While councillors read the Blackfalds RCMP detachment’s regular submission, Mayor Henry stated she was concerned about the increase in persons crimes, which are crimes perpetrated against people and include charges such as assault and harassment.

The RCMP report stated persons crimes were up in the detachment areas by 29 per cent over the same period last year. The mayor added it stresses the importance of programs like victim services, as RCMP officers don’t specialize in things like mental health concerns.

Story continues

Councillors accepted the police report as information.

New ice plant?

Councillors unanimously approved granting $10,000 to the Clive Agricultural Society which proposes to upgrade the arena ice plant.

Kenney presented the agricultural society's request, noting the entire project was budgeted at about $193,000.

The CAO noted Lacombe County will also be approached to grant funds and while nobody could predict what the county will do, it usually grants about 10 times what the Village of Clive does for cooperative recreational projects like this.

The agricultural society noted other sources of funding will also be accessed. Kenney noted since this request was not budgeted, the funds, if granted, would have to come out of reserves.

During discussion councillors agreed the arena is an important and heavily used facility in the village.

Mayor Henry added the arena also attracts a lot of people to Clive.

Impassible village

In her report Kenney noted the village office received a complaint from a non-resident that the streets and sidewalks in Clive were impassible. Kenney stated it was “strange” to get a bylaw complaint from someone who isn’t a resident of the village, but the complainant was provided information on how the village handles snow plowing.

The CAO also noted Clive’s community peace officers (CPO) recently issued 22 warnings for property owners who failed to clear snow from sidewalks 48 hours after a snowfall.

CPOs also issued a warning for an improperly parked vehicle and a dog running at large. Councillors accepted Kenney’s report as information.

Slow but sure

The CAO also updated councillors on the progress of the Hwy. #12/21 Water Commission's tie-in to the Village of Clive, which has been delayed. The delay has been blamed on supply chain issues at previous council meetings.

Kenney noted the commission predicts a spring tie-in.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review